Read full article on original website
Related
Metro Detroiters respond to court order blocking student debt forgiveness
If you’ve applied for student loan relief recently on www.studentaid.gov, you’ve probably seen a memo stating the program is blocked right now due to recent court orders.
Midterm elections – live: Biden hails Democratic victory in holding Senate as key races near finishing line
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the midterms as the party secured the 50 seats required to retain the majority in the upper chamber. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,”...
Comments / 0