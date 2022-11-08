Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Ryan Reynolds Says Daughters Are Excited for Baby #4 (Exclusive)
On Monday, “Extra” caught up with Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet for the premiere of “Spirited,” his new Christmas-themed musical comedy with Will Ferrell. Ryan gushed over working with his “hero” Will, saying, “They say never work with your heroes or never meet your heroes, but I have to say, he’s gone so far above and beyond meeting that expectation and then some. He really is just an amazing human being. I love him as a friend and I’m also very lucky I got to work with him. I’m a big admirer of Will.”
Andy Cohen Is a Proud Dad Showing off His Hair Skills With Baby Lucy
Babies aren’t known for their patience — or ability to sit still — so even getting them dressed is an accomplishment. But Andy Cohen recently went one step further and did his 6-month-old daughter Lucy’s hair, and she is just too cute for words! In a new Instagram video, the Watch What Happens Live host shared his latest accomplishment: putting Lucy’s hair in a ponytail. “I’m feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo,” he says in the video, referencing the style that looks just like the little girl from The Flinstones. “It’s so easy to do, and it’s fashion!” “With the bow? It’s...
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
See How Much Birthday Girl Dream Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years
Watch: Dream Kardashian Shows Off Influencer Baker Skills on Instagram. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl is growing up. Yes, Dream Kardashian officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10—and we feel old. The world first met Dream on her parents' E! series Rob & Chyna. During the...
Meghan Trainor Shares She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a “Dark Place”
Watch: Meghan Trainor Recalls Being Blamed for Son's NICU Stay. Meghan Trainor's life has shifted in more ways than one since becoming a mom. The "All About That Bass" singer, who welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara last year, got candid about how her body changed both during and after her pregnancy.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Lainey Wilson Hints At A Love Interest In Yellowstone Season 5: “You See Me Kissing On Somebody, You’re Gonna Be Real Shocked”
Lainey Wilson has been one busy woman this year. From seeing her country music career continue to take off, to joining the cast for Yellowstone season five, and getting ready to see if she’s taking home a CMA Award tonight, Wilson may be one of the hottest names in country music right now.
Jessica Simpson Brings Back the ‘70s in Denim Jumpsuit & 5-Inch Zebra Heels
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is taking us back to the ‘70s with her latest outfit. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer posed in a denim jumpsuit from her own brand, Jessica Simpson Collection, and shared a photo of the look to her Instagram account yesterday. The $79.50 piece features a deep v-neckline design, an elastic waistband cinching the silhouette and flared pants. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) Denim jumpsuits like Simpson’s reached their peak in...
Mama June knew new husband Justin was the one by the way he 'looked at her'
Honey Boo Boo might be on cloud nine with her boyfriend, but Mama June Shannon is still feeling the butterflies with her husband, Justin. In a new TikTok video, she declares it only took one look for them to know they had found the one. Love is in the air,...
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Jason Momoa Bares All In Traditional Hawaiian Malo On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Jason Momoa made an eye-opening appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night (November 9), arriving on the show in his costume for his Netflix film Slumberland. The 43-year-old actor donned purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat with shiny embellishments, but he soon stripped out of the flashy look in favor of flashing some skin.
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
Jonathan Scott shares his and Zooey Deschanel's family Christmas plans
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have big plans for the holidays. During a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Scott and his twin brother, Drew Scott, discussed their family's upcoming holiday plans. “It’s exciting," the "Celebrity IOU" star said. “This will be the first Christmas of Zooey and I having it...
