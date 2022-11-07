Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances
TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
WTVC
Everything Tennessee sportsmen should know about gun hunting season for deer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 2022-2023 gun hunting season for deer opens this month. Here's everything hunters should know before hitting the deer stand. Tennessee's season opens Nov. 19. Bag limits across the state for antlered bucks is two. Wildlife agents say no more than one antlered deer may be taken per day.
WTVC
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change...
WTVC
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
WTVC
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
WTVC
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means...
WTVC
Tracking "Nicole" & locally rainfall potential
A fair sky overnight and also a little bit cooler with temperatures by sunrise in the 40s. Sunny for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures still above average for early November with upper 60s to lower 70s. "NICOLE" COULD BRING SOME MUCH NEEDED RAIN. Our next weather maker could involve "Nicole" which...
WTVC
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill that would ban youth gender transitioning procedures
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers submitted legislation Wednesday to ban gender transitioning procedures and treatments in children. The bill prohibits a healthcare provider from performing or administering any medical procedure if the purpose of it is to enable the minor to live with or as an identity inconsistent with the minor's birth sex.
WTVC
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia's legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated Press had...
WTVC
Changes to license plate readers help identify new Tennessee plates
Earlier this year, we reported on law enforcement complaints that new, blue Tennessee license plates were hard to read at night by license plate readers, creating some safety concerns. After months of having issues with the license plate readers, the company that makes the readers says it's getting better. One...
WTVC
Mixed results on ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana
WASHINGTON (TND) — Maryland and Missouri voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Tuesday’s midterm elections, expanding the number of states it has been legalized in despite a federal ban. Ahead of Election Day, 19 states had already legalized marijuana for recreational use and 31 states and...
WTVC
Weather Alert: Rain from "Nicole" locally Thursday Night and Friday
Nicole will make landfall in Florida overnight and Thursday Morning. The northerly inland track should mean some rain for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday Night and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. And, rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-3" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. The inland track and local rainfall potential could still change, so please keep checking back on this page for forecast updates. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
WTVC
Weather Alert through Friday, then much colder for the weekend
Nicole made landfall in Florida this morning. The northerly inland track will usher in some much needed rain for the Tennessee Valley through tonight and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-2" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 30-40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
WTVC
Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit
ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the integrity...
WTVC
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
Comments / 0