Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bishop asks Conference to cancel diocese merger vote
STEUBENVILLE — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops won’t be considering a proposed merger between the Steubenville and Columbus dioceses after all, an official said. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton said Monday he’s asked the Conference of Bishops to remove the controversial merger from the agenda when it meets...
Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new site in German Village is boasting four new luxury townhouse condominiums steps away from Columbus landmarks. Located on Jackson Street, Jackson Mews is home to four townhouses built in 2022 on the border of German Village and Schumacher Place. The new build is steps away from local restaurants, The […]
Len Rome’s Local Health: New MRI machine in Ohio
For some people, the thought of climbing into an MRI machine can turn them claustrophobic. But we need magnetic resonance imaging.
richlandsource.com
Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog
OX-B’s Chicken restaurant front signage which features Gary, the multi-colored rooster logo. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken.
Audiologist, ENT doctor break down advice for who should use an over the counter hearing aid
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 30 million Americans are suffering from some type of hearing loss, but only about one in five of them actually end up getting hearing aids. Now, there is a low cost, over the counter solution for them. The FDA has cleared over the counter hearing...
Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus had levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools did not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus
The concert will take place at Ohio Stadium, marking the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Columbus.
Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An outbreak of measles among children has temporarily closed a Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to […]
Fox 19
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour to stop in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform next year in Columbus. Their tour will stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023. That might seem a while away but tickets go on sale next week. Presales begin on Nov. 14 and 15 with tickets going on sale...
