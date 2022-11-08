Read full article on original website
Layoff tracker: Mass layoffs by tech companies big and small hit the Bay Area
Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Robinhood, Lyft, Netflix. Here's an overview of Bay Area tech companies that have recently executed a mass layoff.
Kesmai Launches Its Own Metabus Bridge Platform
Kesmai announced that it will start an open test (OBT) of its own Metaverse bridge platform “KESAMI: Play the Metaverse.”. The Kesami Metabus Bridge platform serves as a bridge connecting several metaverse platforms, developed as a joint project by domestic companies Kesmai, OneBlaze, Dream Idea Soft, Australian companies Sky Racing World LLC and P&P Entertainment, and adopted IMMOPEToken issued by the Amitos Foundation as a virtual world economy currency.
ETX Infinity brings multi element sport blockchain ecosystem.
ETX Infinity creates the world of sports into Blockchain and increases the connection between sporting clubs and their fans globally. ETX Infinity is a cryptocurrency ecosystem which presents the multi element sport blockchain ecosystem that allows all sports fans to connect with their game stars and clubs all over the planet through a decentralized ecosystem. ETX creates the world of sports into blockchain and extends the connection between sporting clubs as well as their fans by generating activities like betting, esports, streaming content, gaming and VR 3D Metaverse advancement within its own ecosystem. The company provides support to sports clubs all over the planet and enables them to enter the world of digital currency. It also focuses on creating a connection between sports clubs and their fans through ETX Mainnet by assisting them create fan tokens or NFTs on the ETX blockchain.
BlueWater Group Hosts Successful Gala Event in Kuala Lumpur
As a licensed and leading player in the blockchain and digital currency industries, BlueWater Group hosted its Gala Dinner in Kuala Lumpur on the 6th of November 2022. The event was attended by well over 500 business partners, affiliates, important clients and distinguished guests from around the Asia-Pacific region, which included countries such as Australia, Thailand, China and Indonesia.
Watch Movies and Start Earning with MovieX, the Ultimate Decentralized DeFi Protocol
MovieX is an innovative project, built on Web 3.0 that rewards users with $MVX tokens for watching carefully selected, engrossing, and action-filled movies. Watching movies is a great way to spend leisure time. The popularity of Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime are over the top in today’s world. These sites allow one to watch all kinds of absorbing movies, TV shows, and dramas. However, these sites charge a hefty amount for watching these movies. MovieX is a web 3.0-based project that pays users for watching movies and popular videos instead of charging them. Sounds exciting.
Mortgage Broker Red Deer Announce To Offer Services To Red Deer, Alberta Homebuyers Along With The Introduction Of The New Online Application Process
Best Rate Mortgage Team Red Deer is now providing service to homebuyers in Red Deer, Alberta. The team works to secure their clients with the best mortgage options at the best rates available. The company’s mortgage specialists have announced a new online application process designed to be more convenient for potential borrowers.
An AI-based sustainable styling app that helps organize existing clothes like Cher’s digital wardrobe in “Clueless”
People spend hours deciding what to wear in front of an overflowing wardrobe. Sometimes, they even feel guilty complaining that they have nothing to wear, but the truth is far from that. According to the Telegraph, the average woman spends almost a year in their life standing in front of the closet to find the perfect outfit for her daily life.
Creative Titans launch Creative Titans Canada in the latest expansion
Creative Titans are thrilled to announce the launch of Creative Titans Canada. Creative Titans are thrilled to announce the launch of Creative Titans Canada. The latest expansion will be based in Toronto and led by long-time Creative Titans music executive and COO, Adrian Johnson. Creative Titans recognize Canada is gifted...
Global Flyer Distribution – An Industry-leading, Reliable, and Professional Company Offering High-end Flyer Delivery Service All Over the USA
The company is highly regarded for offering the largest flyer delivery service in the USA. Global Flyer Distribution is a highly reliable and professional company committed to offering design and printing assistance as well as industry-leading flyer delivery service at affordable rates. The company is a fast-emerging go-to place and is known for providing high-end door-to-door flyer services across the USA.
Single-Use Assemblies Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The prominent players in the Single-Use Assemblies Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Avantor, Inc. (US)”. In April 2022, Merck KGaA (Germany), planed to invest around USD 110 million for expanding the existing Wuxi production site (China) to...
UK Family owned Hair Growth company Watermans delighted to be presented a Queen’s Award for International Trade
UK – November 11th, 2022 – Staff at Watermans welcomed Lord Lieutenant to their headquarters today to celebrate receiving a Queens Award. His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary presented this award to Gail and Matt Waterman. The award was won in April 2022 for Enterprise, International Trade....
Manufacturer of slew bearings of a diameter ranging between 200mm to 5000mm.
Slewing ring as one of the important basis of the original construction machinery, over the past 20 years, with the rapid development of the host industry, has been widely used, in addition to the drivers, tower crane, mobile crane and all kinds of form a complete set of crane, also widely used in light industry machinery, metallurgical machinery, medical machinery and robot, tunnel excavator, material piling and taking machine, revolving stage. In short, it is all between the two parts of the relative rotary movement, but also need to bear axial force, radial force, tilting moment of machinery must be an important transmission original.
Ste-B2B.Agency Is Now Offering Full Spectrum Business Promotional Services Across the Globe
Ste-B2B.Agency is a user-centric online platform for all things marketing and promotion. The UK B2B eCommerce Promotions Agency is now offering a host of beneficial and affordable promotional tools, for businesses right across the globe. Nov 11, 2022 – United Kingdom’s leading B2B eCommerce promotions and marketing agency Ste-B2B.Agency is...
Marrs Marketing Launch Their Done-For-You Sales Funnel Services for HighLevel CRM
Leading provider of innovative marketing solutions, Marrs Marketing, announces the introduction of a done-for-you sales funnel and marketing service for HighLevel CRM software. Dawn Marrs and the rest of the team at Marrs Marketing have taken their goal of helping businesses automate their sales and marketing to the next level as the company recently launched its done-for-you sales funnel and marketing services for HighLevel CRM software.
New Research on Improved Adsorption Behavior and Deactivation Mechanism of Cd (II) using Modified Coal-based Humin
The accumulation of heavy metal ions in natural environments, resulting from harmful effects of sewage irrigation, pesticides, fertilization, and atmospheric pollution, pose huge damages to the ecosystem and is highly detrimental to human health. This has been the subject of many studies and a major concern in the recent years....
Virtual DDS Support Announces Rebrand as DDS Marketing
Marketing Company Offers Dental Marketing Hierarchy. November 11, 2002 – Virtual DDS Marketing announced today that it has rebranded as DDS Marketing, better reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting dentists via its holistic approach to marketing, including its Dental Marketing Hierarchy to keep schedules filled with both new and recurring patients.
The structure and working principle of slewing rings
Slewing bearing is also called “rotary bearing” because its shape resembles a plate. The diameter is usually 0.2~10 meters. It is a large bearing capable of bear axial and radial loads and overturning torque. Slewing bearing is composed of inner ring, outer ring,ball or roller, isolation block or cage, lubricating oil hole and sealing device, so it can make the main engine design compact structure.
Updated Quality Management System Template Available For ISO 9001
The latest version of the ISO 9001 quality templates has been released. It is available to organisations and individuals seeking help creating quality manuals. The release of the latest version of the quality management system template is now available online. The template provides a series of steps that can be utilised by individuals and organisations preparing a top-level quality manual. The online template and checklists are created and audited by management experts. The manual template have been proven to work. It can be obtained individually or as part of a complete template. The quality management system template contains all the tools and documents necessary for certification. The template has been proven by industry leaders for two decades.
The Best Phone Mount Holders Have Been Revealed – Auto Gearzs
Auto Gearzs has released details of what their customers believe to be the best car phone holders to give to a loved one for Christmas. One of the big names in the online retail world launched a poll to find out what their customers thought were the best phone mount holders to buy for a loved one this Christmas. Auto Gearzs (https://autogearzs.com/) who sell everything from car safety accessories, and car electrics, to road trip accessories, asked one thousand people to take part in the poll.
Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach $98 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Key players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).”. In July 2022, Discovery Life Sciences (US) acquired AllCells (US) to strengthen the portfolio for critical starting materials...
