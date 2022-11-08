ETX Infinity creates the world of sports into Blockchain and increases the connection between sporting clubs and their fans globally. ETX Infinity is a cryptocurrency ecosystem which presents the multi element sport blockchain ecosystem that allows all sports fans to connect with their game stars and clubs all over the planet through a decentralized ecosystem. ETX creates the world of sports into blockchain and extends the connection between sporting clubs as well as their fans by generating activities like betting, esports, streaming content, gaming and VR 3D Metaverse advancement within its own ecosystem. The company provides support to sports clubs all over the planet and enables them to enter the world of digital currency. It also focuses on creating a connection between sports clubs and their fans through ETX Mainnet by assisting them create fan tokens or NFTs on the ETX blockchain.

