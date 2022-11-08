Read full article on original website
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
Manufacturer of slew bearings of a diameter ranging between 200mm to 5000mm.
Slewing ring as one of the important basis of the original construction machinery, over the past 20 years, with the rapid development of the host industry, has been widely used, in addition to the drivers, tower crane, mobile crane and all kinds of form a complete set of crane, also widely used in light industry machinery, metallurgical machinery, medical machinery and robot, tunnel excavator, material piling and taking machine, revolving stage. In short, it is all between the two parts of the relative rotary movement, but also need to bear axial force, radial force, tilting moment of machinery must be an important transmission original.
UK Family owned Hair Growth company Watermans delighted to be presented a Queen’s Award for International Trade
UK – November 11th, 2022 – Staff at Watermans welcomed Lord Lieutenant to their headquarters today to celebrate receiving a Queens Award. His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary presented this award to Gail and Matt Waterman. The award was won in April 2022 for Enterprise, International Trade....
Citizens of New Zealand, Czech, Denmark and Italy can now quickly obtain Canada Visa Online
Canada Visa Online is an all-in-one portal to apply for Canada Visa. In August 2015, Canada launched a Visa Waiver program for some visa-exempt countries, allowing their citizens to visit Canada instead by applying for an Electronic Travel Authorization Document, also known as the eTA for Canada or Canada Visa Online. This was done as part of a joint agreement with the United States to improve border security.
IT Companies Network Successfully Acquires the API & SOA Resource Platform; Layer7 Tech
IT Companies Network is a platform created to bring IT experts and business owners together. Recently, the company purchased the API and SOA resource known as LAYER7 TECH. ITcompanies.net, also known as IT Companies Network, is a digital platform to facilitate IT Experts and emerging entrepreneurs. In the recent development, the company has expanded by purchasing the reliable resource API and SOA known as LAYER7 TECH.
Online New Zealand Visa for Belgian, German, UK, and French Citizens is now easy with New Zealand Visas Portal
Using the portal, anybody can now easily meet the requirements of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) to obtain visa to visit New Zealand. To get the New Zealand Visa, Belgian, UK, German and French citizens can apply for an NZeTA as Belgium, UK, Germany and France are the launch members of NZ eTA program.
VRRB, a US based blockchain startup which is focused on building a lightweight blockchain consensus algorithm.
VRRB aims to create a blockchain that solves many of the issues with existing consensus algorithms. They have raised an undisclosed amount in an oversubscribed seed funding round from a select number of strategic investors. Founded in 2021 by Andrew Smith, Sanjay Bandare, and Shiva Kintali, VRRB is a startup...
Packaging Automation – A Growing Trend Among The Oil Packing Machine
The Automatic Oil Packaging Machine: A Prime Prospector of Revenue and Expansion. The growing demand for safe and hygienic packing of cooking oils from the people is expected to create significant new opportunities in food industries, such as oil packing machines. The challenges associated with the packaging are productivity, efficiency...
Mortgage Broker Red Deer Announce To Offer Services To Red Deer, Alberta Homebuyers Along With The Introduction Of The New Online Application Process
Best Rate Mortgage Team Red Deer is now providing service to homebuyers in Red Deer, Alberta. The team works to secure their clients with the best mortgage options at the best rates available. The company’s mortgage specialists have announced a new online application process designed to be more convenient for potential borrowers.
Sky Country Solar Builds Strong Momentum with Service Expansions
Steady company growth, expanded business services, and over 4 million in revenue are just among Sky Country Solar’s business milestones for 2022. Sky Country Solar, a general contractor specializing in solar panel installation, is seeing significant growth and strong business momentum with its steadily growing client base, prominent industry recognition, and outstanding revenue growth. This year, the company is heading close to a 5 million revenue – far from last year’s 500k total gross income. The company expects a steady upward trajectory as it continues to innovate, improve services, and provide enhanced customer experiences.
ETX Infinity brings multi element sport blockchain ecosystem.
ETX Infinity creates the world of sports into Blockchain and increases the connection between sporting clubs and their fans globally. ETX Infinity is a cryptocurrency ecosystem which presents the multi element sport blockchain ecosystem that allows all sports fans to connect with their game stars and clubs all over the planet through a decentralized ecosystem. ETX creates the world of sports into blockchain and extends the connection between sporting clubs as well as their fans by generating activities like betting, esports, streaming content, gaming and VR 3D Metaverse advancement within its own ecosystem. The company provides support to sports clubs all over the planet and enables them to enter the world of digital currency. It also focuses on creating a connection between sports clubs and their fans through ETX Mainnet by assisting them create fan tokens or NFTs on the ETX blockchain.
Fire Protection System Market Supercharge your Visualizations worth $82.9 billion by 2027
Fire Protection System Market size is expected to reach USD 92.1 billion by 2027 from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. According to the new market research report “Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Detection, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Services (Engineering, Installation and Design, Managed, Maintenance) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global fire protection system market size is projected to grow from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to USD 92.1 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Presently, the construction industry is focused on connected construction technology which is defined as an ecosystem of connected job sites, workers, and machines that promote the operational effectiveness and safety of related assets, property, and workplace workers. In this connected construction technology, safety sensors and detectors link with job sites, machines, and workers, providing real-time safety and security visibility to managers. Thus, with technological developments in this industry, the demand for smart fire detection systems is expected to increase.
Getting A Tourist Visa to India Just Got Easier Than Ever
Starting today, foreign nationals can apply for their tourist visa to India entirely online, without having to visit a consulate or embassy in person.The online application process is simple and straightforward, and can be completed in just a few minutes. Once the application is submitted, applicants will receive an email with further instructions on how to complete the visa process.This new online system makes it easier than ever for foreign nationals to travel to India for business or pleasure. For more information and to begin the application process, please visit indian visa online.
Hangzhou set to hold first GDTE next month
The world’s first Global Digital Trade Expo will be held in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang province from December 11 to 14 this year. The GDTE is currently the only official Chinese expo focusing on international digital trade. Zhejiang province is the pilot zone for China’s development of digital...
Fatherland Travel Announces Their Range of Services and Tour Packages.
Fatherland Travel is a Revolutionary New Concept for State-of-the-Art Global Cultural & Heritage Vacations & Spiritual Tourism & Pilgrimages. Travellers are Treated Like VIPS, are Assigned a Knowledgeable, Friendly Guide & Personal Advisor/Rep, & Can Choose from a Flexible Itinerary at the Fatherland Creative Cultural Cities, Pilgrimage Sites, & Other Top Destinations.
Norwegian travelers get simplified Indian visa process
The India visa application process just got easier for Norwegian citizens, thanks to the new electronic travel authorization (ETA) service.indian visa online is proud to offer this new service to help make your travel plans to India a reality. With our assistance, you can apply for an ETA quickly and easily, without having to go through the hassle of paperwork and long lines.Whether you’re planning a business trip or a leisurely vacation, we can help make the process of getting your Indian visa simple and streamlined. Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can help make your travel dreams a reality.
American Airlines pilots consider merger with ALPA union
The Airline Pilots Association represents pilots at major U.S. airlines including Delta and United.
How Albanian Citizens Can Apply For An Indian Visa, Safely And Peacefully
Starting from today, Albanian citizens can apply for an Indian visa online.The process is simple: after filling out the application form, an immigration expert will review it and then submit it to the Government of India for approval.This new system will make it easier and faster for Albanian citizens to get an Indian visa, and we are happy to offer this service.
Certificate Authority Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“IdenTrust (US), DigiCert (US), Sectigo (US), GlobalSign (Belgium), Entrust (US), GoDaddy (US), Certum (Poland), Actalis (Italy), Lets Encrypt (US), SSL.com (US), E-Tugra (Turkey), WISeKey (Switzerland), Trustwave (US), SwissSign (Switzerland), TWCA (China), Buypass (Norway), Camerfirma (Spain), HARICA (Greece), Certigna (France), NETLOCK (Hungary).”. Certificate Authority Market by Component (Certificate Types & Services),...
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market will Gain Momentum by 2027
The Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 45.1 billion in 2027 from USD 28.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2027″, the automated material handling equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 28.8 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the automated material handling equipment industry is driven mainly by demand for ASRS in the e-commerce industry due to the onset of COVID-19.
