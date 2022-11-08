The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is among the most sought after muscle cars to come out of Detroit. Only 503 were made; just enough to homologate the model for NASCAR competition. So pristine examples of the super speedway-optimized, winged warriors can fetch over seven-figures at auction. And it’s why so many re-creations of this rare model exist today. The Scraptona isn’t so much a re-creation as it is a riff. First shown at the SEMA show in 2018, it hides genuine performance hardware under less-than-perfect skin. Which is kind-of-perfect. Now it’s for sale at Garage Kept Motors. You, yes you, now have a chance to take this incredible muscle car build home.

