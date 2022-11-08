Read full article on original website
Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
ConsumerAffairs
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
Over $1B worth of stolen Bitcoin found in popcorn tin
Still, sad to open a popcorn tin to no popcorn.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
electrek.co
A 30 mph full-suspension electric scooter that looks striking and rides great: Kugoo Kirin G3 review
There are so many electric scooters these days that it’s becoming hard to keep them straight, so let’s complicate things even more by throwing another one into the mix! It’s time to take a deep dive into the Kugoo Kirin G3 electric scooter and see how it stacks up against the rest of the market.
insideevs.com
Electric Moke Californian 50-MPH EV Priced From $41,900 In The US
Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can...
Road & Track
The 1969 Dodge Charger 'Scraptona' SEMA Car Is For Sale
The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is among the most sought after muscle cars to come out of Detroit. Only 503 were made; just enough to homologate the model for NASCAR competition. So pristine examples of the super speedway-optimized, winged warriors can fetch over seven-figures at auction. And it’s why so many re-creations of this rare model exist today. The Scraptona isn’t so much a re-creation as it is a riff. First shown at the SEMA show in 2018, it hides genuine performance hardware under less-than-perfect skin. Which is kind-of-perfect. Now it’s for sale at Garage Kept Motors. You, yes you, now have a chance to take this incredible muscle car build home.
getnews.info
Road Safety Experts Explain The Importance Of Best Blind Spot Mirrors – Auto Gearzs
Auto Gearzs has launched a new range of Blind Spot Mirrors to keep drivers safe on the road. All the Blind Spot mirrors come with a full guarantee. Nearly 43,000 people died on the roads in 2021, which is a huge increase compared to the previous year where 38,824. Many of those accidents could have been avoided if the vehicles had blind spot mirrors installed. Auto Gearzs (https://autogearzs.com/) who has become a one-stop shop for quality car accessories and products has launched a new range of Blind Spot Mirrors to keep people safe on the road.
