Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach $98 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“Key players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).”. In July 2022, Discovery Life Sciences (US) acquired AllCells (US) to strengthen the portfolio for critical starting materials...
Ojas Eye Hospital’s eye specialist, Dr. Niteen Dedhia, Provides Comprehensive Lasik Treatment In Mumbai.

Dr. Niteen Dedhia has 35 years of experience in the eye care field. He has a friendly staff and advanced equipment to treat patients. Eye Hospital in Mumbai, Ojas Eye Hospital, provides an experienced eye surgeon, Dr. Niteen Dedhia. He specializes in delivering cataract surgery services at affordable costs to those who need it most and has more than 35 years of experience in ophthalmology. Eye care is a medical specialty that deals with diagnosing, treating, and preventing disorders of the visual system and associated structures. Many medical specialties are devoted to the eyes, including ophthalmology (eye doctor), optometry (eye care professional), and ophthalmic plastic surgery.
Industrial Transformation Boost Green Recovery Design Empowers the Future Sustainable Development of the Xiongan New Area

Development is the eternal theme of human society. To materialize a better and more sustainable future, the UN General Assembly has carried forward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a blueprint covering social inclusion, clean energy, responsible consumption, popularising public services, and other critical fields. It is a great attempt to settle issues facing our development from three dimensions—social inclusion and economic growth – to deal with the post-crisis challenges.
Location Analytics Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2026

“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
Circuit Materials Market- Recent Developments & Attractive Business Opportunities

“Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable), Application, Region”. Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable),...
Wine & More: Bringing the Unique Taste of Croatian Wine to the UK and Worldwide

Croatia’s amazing selection of wines is a testament to its long tradition of winemaking. Its unique character offers a delightful variety of Old World charm to wine lovers all over. Wine & More has the most exquisite selection of boutique Croatian wines carefully handpicked by their incredible sommelier team to appease wine lovers.
North America IT Services Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026

“IBM (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Accenture (Ireland), CISCO (US), Wipro (India), HCL Technologies (India), Cognizant (US), Infosys (India), Rackspace (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Fujitsu (Japan), Capgemini (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), GTT Communications (US).”. North America IT Services Market by Service Type...
ProSiebenSat.1 Creates Seven.One Studios In International Restructure

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 is bringing together its international production and distribution subsidiaries under a new imprint, Seven.One Studios. The formation of the new unit comes at the end of a period of change, following the sale of subsidiary Red Arrow Studios’ U.S. production arm and the creation of two German production companies.  The restructure will see eight production companies — from Germany, the UK, Denmark and Israel — bundled together alongside sales arm Red Arrow Studios International. From Germany comes Cheerio Entertainment, Flat White Productions, Pyjama Productions and Redseven Entertainment, with CPL Productions and Vienna Blood maker Endor Productions representing the UK, July August Productions...
BBC

Furniture firm Made collapse: Customers in the dark over refunds

Online furniture firm Made.com has gone into administration, leading to hundreds of job losses and leaving customers in the dark over refunds. The administrators PWC said there will be 399 job losses, mostly redundancies. The firm's collapse leaves thousands of customers facing uncertainty over outstanding furniture orders. Around 12,000 UK...

