Polls are open until 7 p.m. Here’s where you can vote in Bibb County on Election Day

In one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent memory, millions of Georgians have already cast their ballots.

More than 2.4 million votes were tallied during a two-week early voting period — a midterm record — a number driven by several high-profile races that have captured national attention: incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is facing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams (a rematch of the narrow 2018 race) and Sen. Raphael Warnock is battling Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Another key battle for the balance of power in Congress is the House District 2 race between longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop and Republican challenger Chris West. District 2 covers a huge swath of Georgia, from Macon to Columbus down to Albany.

House District 8 Incumbent Rep. Austin Scott (R) is battling Democratic challenger Darius Butler.

Other statewide races include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state superintendent of schools, agriculture commissioner, labor commissioner and fire & insurance commissioner.

In Macon, the only contested race is for Macon Water Authority District 2, where five candidates are vying to fill the spot vacated by Desmond Brown, including Brown himself, who lost a bid for the MWA chair earlier this year.

Houston County Commissioner Post 2 is open, and voters will select either Shane Gottwals (R) or Tim Riley (D).

Polling places

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state. For more information on your voting precinct, visit the secretary of state’s website at sos.ga.gov. For local issues, here’s the address and contact info for local election boards:

Bibb County Board of Elections, 2525 Pio Nono Ave., Suite 1200, (478) 621-6622

Houston County Board of Elections, 801 Main Street, Room 237, Perry, (478) 987-1973

In Macon, here’s where you can vote on Election Day:

East Macon

River Edge Behavioral Center, 175 Emery Highway

Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia 1301 Shurling Dr

Appling Middle School (1646 Building B) 1646-B Upper River Rd

New Griswoldville Baptist Church, 3003 Truitt Place

Swift Creek Baptist Church, 4354 Jeffersonville Road

Godfrey

Dr. Robert J. Williams Complex at Ballard Hudson, 1780 Anthony Road

Beulah Baptist Church, 1536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Beulahland Bible Church, 1010 Newberg Ave.

Bruce Elementary School, 3660 Houston Ave.

Fall Line Church, 2254 Rocky Creek Road

Hazzard

Covenant Life Cathedral, 4543 Bloomfield Road

Lake Wildwood Clubhouse, 100 Clubhouse Road

Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Drive

New Heights Church, 158 Lamar Road

Howard

Northway Church, 5915 Zebulon Road

Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road

Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road

Macon Wimbish Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 640 Wimbish Road

Forest Hills Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 432 Forest Hill Road

Northside Christian Church, 5024 Northside Drive

Rutland

Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Road

Porterfield Baptist Church, 2910 Allen Road

Vineville

Professional Learning Center, 2003 Riverside Drive

First Christian Church, 2306 Vineville Ave.

Glorious Hope Baptist Church, 3805 Napier Ave.

Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, 4041

Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road

Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, 390 Pierce Ave.

Warrior