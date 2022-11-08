ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Here’s where you can vote in Bibb County on Election Day

By Caleb Slinkard, Henry Keating
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnNUS_0j2y1Pzy00

In one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent memory, millions of Georgians have already cast their ballots.

More than 2.4 million votes were tallied during a two-week early voting period — a midterm record — a number driven by several high-profile races that have captured national attention: incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is facing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams (a rematch of the narrow 2018 race) and Sen. Raphael Warnock is battling Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Another key battle for the balance of power in Congress is the House District 2 race between longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop and Republican challenger Chris West. District 2 covers a huge swath of Georgia, from Macon to Columbus down to Albany.

House District 8 Incumbent Rep. Austin Scott (R) is battling Democratic challenger Darius Butler.

Other statewide races include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state superintendent of schools, agriculture commissioner, labor commissioner and fire & insurance commissioner.

In Macon, the only contested race is for Macon Water Authority District 2, where five candidates are vying to fill the spot vacated by Desmond Brown, including Brown himself, who lost a bid for the MWA chair earlier this year.

Houston County Commissioner Post 2 is open, and voters will select either Shane Gottwals (R) or Tim Riley (D).

Polling places

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state. For more information on your voting precinct, visit the secretary of state’s website at sos.ga.gov. For local issues, here’s the address and contact info for local election boards:

  • Bibb County Board of Elections, 2525 Pio Nono Ave., Suite 1200, (478) 621-6622
  • Houston County Board of Elections, 801 Main Street, Room 237, Perry, (478) 987-1973

In Macon, here’s where you can vote on Election Day:

East Macon

  • River Edge Behavioral Center, 175 Emery Highway

  • Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia 1301 Shurling Dr

  • Appling Middle School (1646 Building B) 1646-B Upper River Rd

  • New Griswoldville Baptist Church, 3003 Truitt Place

  • Swift Creek Baptist Church, 4354 Jeffersonville Road

Godfrey

  • Dr. Robert J. Williams Complex at Ballard Hudson, 1780 Anthony Road

  • Beulah Baptist Church, 1536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

  • Beulahland Bible Church, 1010 Newberg Ave.

  • Bruce Elementary School, 3660 Houston Ave.

  • Fall Line Church, 2254 Rocky Creek Road

Hazzard

  • Covenant Life Cathedral, 4543 Bloomfield Road

  • Lake Wildwood Clubhouse, 100 Clubhouse Road

  • Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Drive

  • New Heights Church, 158 Lamar Road

Howard

  • Northway Church, 5915 Zebulon Road

  • Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road

  • Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road

  • Macon Wimbish Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 640 Wimbish Road

  • Forest Hills Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road

  • St. Francis Episcopal Church, 432 Forest Hill Road

  • Northside Christian Church, 5024 Northside Drive

Rutland

  • Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Road

  • Porterfield Baptist Church, 2910 Allen Road

Vineville

  • Professional Learning Center, 2003 Riverside Drive

  • First Christian Church, 2306 Vineville Ave.

  • Glorious Hope Baptist Church, 3805 Napier Ave.

  • Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, 4041

  • Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road

  • Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, 390 Pierce Ave.

Warrior

Related
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Gov. Brian Kemp wins another term as Stacey Abrams concedes

ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term Tuesday night, beating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time. Abrams called Kemp Tuesday night to concede the race. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign

PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
PERRY, GA
saportareport.com

The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings

Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Crawford County School District searching for new superintendent

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Crawford County School District is searching for its next superintendent. Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Ridley has been serving in an interim role for more than four months. He was serving as Assistant Superintendent when the previous superintendent was hired in another school district. He...
ROBERTA, GA
41nbc.com

Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart

"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
MACON, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
8K+
Followers
148
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

