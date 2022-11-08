Read full article on original website
WWE Announces New Match For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that this coming Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT will see WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker put his title on the line against Von Wagner, WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match and Apollo Crews face JD McDonagh in a Singles Match.
Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV
A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)
-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
Rhea Ripley On Mia Yim's WWE Return: "There Is No Solution To The Rhea Problem"
During her recent chat with the Ringsiders podcast, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley discussed the WWE return of Mia Yim. Check out Ripley's comments below. On Mia Yim's return to WWE:. “There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to...
WWE Reveals Big Opening Match For Tonight's SmackDown
This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will kick off with a bang this evening. Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced a big championship contest as the opening bout. Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with The...
WWE NXT Live Results (11/12): Orlando, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place from inside the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) take on Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) and Von Wagner in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the four matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that PJ Black will face Decay's Black Taurus in an IMPACT X-Division Tournament Semi-Final Round Match, Steve Maclin will face Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules Match, one-half of the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jessicka will go up against Tasha Steelz in Knockouts Division Singles action and Violent By Design's Eric Young will go up against Sami Callihan in a Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event segment of this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline celebrate the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Special Moment. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Below is the full...
United States Championship Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a championship match for next week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Seth Rollins will be going one-on-one against Finn Balor on Monday's Raw with the United States Championship on-the-line.
Roxanne Perez Talks Her WWE Friday Night SmackDown Debut
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as her debut on WWE SmackDown and how it was very surreal as SmackDown was the first live WWE show that her dad actually took her to and how it was a full circle moment as her mom was present on the show as well.
Three Big Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
You can officially pencil in some confirmed matches for next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During this week's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX Friday night program, three big matches were made official for next week's show. Scheduled for the 11/18 episode of WWE Friday Night...
AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
Tentative Lineup, Match Listings & Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown
-- Below are the scheduled match listings, segments and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, via www.fightfulselect.com. 2. World Cup Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. 3. Top Contender Match: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia LI. 4. Rey Mysterio interview. 5....
WWE Smackdown Lowdown Recap (11/12): Shotzi, Braun Strowman, More
After the latest edition of Smackdown, WWE taped a brand new episode of the Smackdown Lowdown. The show featured Braun Strowman, and more. Check it out:. Smackdown Lowdown (11/12) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight a few...
Various News: Smackdown Superstar Scratched From The Big Event Lineup, MJF Shows Off Physique Ahead Of AEW World Title Match (Photo)
-- Ahead of his All Elite Wrestling World Championship opprotunity at AEW Full Gear, MJF posted on Twitter, where he shared the following photo:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair announced that she won't be in attendance at The Big Event in New York:
Jamie Hayter Confident Going Into Toni Storm Title Match, Austin Gunn Comments On Swerve vs. Bowens, Hey! (EW) Guests
- Jamie Hayter appears ready for her championship clash with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view next week. Ahead of her showdown against the interim title-holder at the PPV scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hayter surfaced on social media to comment on the "Jamie Hayter agenda" soon being in full-swing. "One week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing," she wrote via her official Twitter feed on Saturday. Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on 11/19 for live AEW Full Gear 2022 results coverage from Newark, N.J.
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Ricochet, Classic Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Moment (Video)
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are celebrating a decade in WWE this month, and blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose):
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
Spoilers For Next Month's WWE Tribute To The Troops Special
WWE held television tapings for their 2022 Tribute to The Troops special last night immediately after the Veteran's Day episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There's no word yet on when the WWE's 2022 Tribute To The Troops Special will air, but commentary did mention that the special will air some time next month.
