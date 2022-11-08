ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestleview.com

Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw

As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event

In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
itrwrestling.com

Paul Heyman Claims Brock Lesnar Didn’t Take Former WWE Champion Seriously

Brock Lesnar has wrestled and defeated some of the biggest names that the industry has ever seen. Since The Beast made his debut in 2002 he has gotten the better of the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more. However, prior to January 2022, one...
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche

Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
rajah.com

WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 11/10/2022 Episode): Dallas, TX.

WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 11/10/2022 TAPING) * Wendy Choo def. Tamina Snuka in singles action in the women's division. * Xyon Quinn def. Akira Tozawa in the second of two matches taped for the 11/10 show. Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the...
rajah.com

WWE Raw Talk Recap (11/7): Elias, Alpha Academy, More

After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured the Alpha Acadmey, and more. Check it out:. Raw Talk (11/7) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host,...
Yardbarker

John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?

John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rajah.com

WWE Announces New Segment For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE NXT will see Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo take on Hank Walker in a Singles Match, Andre Chase face Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match, Joe Gacy take on Cameron Grimes in Singles action and Brutus Creed face Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge Match.
rajah.com

Will Ospreay Shares His WWE Dream Matchups

Ahead of his upcoming battle against Shota Umino, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay shared his interest in potential dream matchups with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Check out the comments from Ospreay below, via Tokyo Sports. “I have a list of opponents I want to fight, but the...
rajah.com

Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up

WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
ORLANDO, FL

