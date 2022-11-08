Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestleview.com
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
itrwrestling.com
Paul Heyman Claims Brock Lesnar Didn’t Take Former WWE Champion Seriously
Brock Lesnar has wrestled and defeated some of the biggest names that the industry has ever seen. Since The Beast made his debut in 2002 he has gotten the better of the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more. However, prior to January 2022, one...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
rajah.com
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 11/10/2022 Episode): Dallas, TX.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 11/10/2022 TAPING) * Wendy Choo def. Tamina Snuka in singles action in the women's division. * Xyon Quinn def. Akira Tozawa in the second of two matches taped for the 11/10 show. Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the...
rajah.com
WWE Raw Talk Recap (11/7): Elias, Alpha Academy, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured the Alpha Acadmey, and more. Check it out:. Raw Talk (11/7) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host,...
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Teams Up With Special Olympics Program, Singles Clash Locally Advertised for SmackDown
-- Damian Priest and Matt Riddle will be in Indianapolis for Friday's Smackdown taping. According to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle is penciled into the event card. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also being advertised for the show, along with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
rajah.com
First Match Announced For WWE Raw: Open Challenge For United States Title
-- The first match for tonight's WWE RAW has been announced and it will see Seth Rollins issue an open challenge for the United States championship.
rajah.com
WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Up From Last Week's Show, Draws Fortieth-Highest Total Audience Of The Year
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network was able to draw a total of 1.593 million viewers, with a rating of 0.43 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is up 6.13% from last week’s total viewership of 1.501 million viewers for the Crown Jewel go-home episode, which was the RAW Halloween special episode as well.
Yardbarker
John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?
John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
rajah.com
WWE Announces New Match For This Week's Episode Of NXT On USA, Updated Lineup (11/8/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new singles match for this week's edition of WWE NXT. Ahead of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program, WWE has confirmed the addition of Axiom vs. JD McDonagh in one-on-one action. McDonagh is coming off of a victory over Ilja Dragunov...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Says He Pitched For Big E. To Win WWE Title, Reflects On Their Recent Talk
Road Dogg actually pitched for Big E. to become the WWE Champion before it actually happened. The longtime WWE producer and former D-Generation X and New Age Outlaws member spoke about this during the latest episode of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know with Road Dogg Brian James" podcast. Featured...
rajah.com
WWE Announces New Segment For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE NXT will see Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo take on Hank Walker in a Singles Match, Andre Chase face Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match, Joe Gacy take on Cameron Grimes in Singles action and Brutus Creed face Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge Match.
rajah.com
Will Ospreay Shares His WWE Dream Matchups
Ahead of his upcoming battle against Shota Umino, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay shared his interest in potential dream matchups with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Check out the comments from Ospreay below, via Tokyo Sports. “I have a list of opponents I want to fight, but the...
rajah.com
Candice LeRae Praises Becky Lynch For Setting Standard For A Woman In WWE Returning After Pregnancy
Becky Lynch has set the standard for a woman returning to the ring in WWE after going through a full pregnancy and child birth. The women's wrestling star offered the praise to "The Man" for her ability to return after pregnancy without skipping a beat in WWE during a recent appearance on the Ringside podcast.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
A New Episode Of "Table For 3" Has Been Announced By The WWE To Premiere Tomorrow
WWE recently announced that a new episode of "WWE Table For 3" will be premiering tomorrow on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and tomorrow's show will feature WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T and WWE legend Rey Mysterio. Tomorrow's "WWE Table For...
rajah.com
Natalya Update After Nose Gets Busted By Shayna Baszler On WWE SmackDown (Before & After Surgery Photos)
Natalya got her nose put back where it belongs. After having her nose rearranged by Shayna Baszler during their recent in-ring meeting on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the longtime WWE women's star took to social media to comment on her injury status. Following the SmackDown show that featured the big...
