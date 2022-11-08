Read full article on original website
rajah.com
List of Competitors Scheduled to Participate in WWE's Smackdown World Cup (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE is set to commence their Smackdown World Cup tournament with a first round match to take place tonight on Smackdown with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Santos Escobar. PWInsider.com is reporting that the full list of competitors (as of this week) are:. 1. Shinsuke Nakamura. 2. Sami Zayn. 3....
rajah.com
Jamie Hayter Confident Going Into Toni Storm Title Match, Austin Gunn Comments On Swerve vs. Bowens, Hey! (EW) Guests
- Jamie Hayter appears ready for her championship clash with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view next week. Ahead of her showdown against the interim title-holder at the PPV scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hayter surfaced on social media to comment on the "Jamie Hayter agenda" soon being in full-swing. "One week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing," she wrote via her official Twitter feed on Saturday. Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on 11/19 for live AEW Full Gear 2022 results coverage from Newark, N.J.
rajah.com
AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
rajah.com
GUNTHER Reveals Brock Lesnar Is His Dream Opponent
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with WMBD News on a number of topics such as how former WWE Champion "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent. GUNTHER said:. “If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When...
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com
New Title Match Announced For WWE Survivor Series 2022
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this year's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Shotzi emerged victorious in a Six-Pack Challenge match to become the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Soon after...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Preview: Smackdown World Cup Begins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Up For Grabs
An early look at Friday Night Smackdown On FOX is now available on the WWE YouTube channel. Ahead of The Uso's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship clash with the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), WWE Now shared the following preview:. The New Day and The Usos meet for...
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/12): Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. With her 11-0 NXT Level Up record on the line, the fearsome Ivy Nile teams up with the...
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
rajah.com
GUNTHER On His Controversial Elimination At The 2019 WWE Survivor Series Event
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston on topics such as his controversial elimination at the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Event and how that's how things just goes sometimes as well as if there was a decision that was made you need to go along with it and try to make the best out of it.
rajah.com
Various News: Smackdown Superstar Scratched From The Big Event Lineup, MJF Shows Off Physique Ahead Of AEW World Title Match (Photo)
-- Ahead of his All Elite Wrestling World Championship opprotunity at AEW Full Gear, MJF posted on Twitter, where he shared the following photo:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair announced that she won't be in attendance at The Big Event in New York:
rajah.com
Major League Wrestling Announces New Streaming Series "MLW INSIDER" Starring Alicia Atout
(NEW YORK) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of a new weekly series, "MLW Insider," premiering Tuesdays and hosted by Alicia Atout. The series will stream on MLW's YouTube Channel and Pro Wrestling TV. Atout, a renowned interviewer from music to combat sports, will discuss the top...
rajah.com
Natalya Opens Up On Her Status As WWE Locker Room Leader, Talks Competing In Multiple Eras (Video)
Natalya recently spoke with Darren Stone for an in-depth, tell-all interview covering her legendary career as a veteran WWE Superstar and a locker room mentor to all in the women's division. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend discussed her thoughts on competing in multiple eras on the biggest stage...
rajah.com
Former WWE Referee Talks Receiving A Bonus For Counting Jack Swagger's Shoulder Down
Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon getting really tired and upset with the talents kicking out before the three count and the referees having to stop themselves before the three as well as McMahon instructing him to count the wrestlers' shoulders down if they don't kick out in time and how he even received a bonus for doing so.
rajah.com
Timothy Thatcher On Possibly Returning To The WWE Under Triple H's Regime
Former WWE Star Timothy Thatcher recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as if he would consider returning to the WWE now that Triple H is in charge. “Once you leave a place… that’s in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we’ll have conversations again. But he’s [Triple H] got a lot on his plate now, especially since he’s in charge of the whole thing. That’s quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn’t need to be hearing from me.”
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Lowdown Recap (11/12): Shotzi, Braun Strowman, More
After the latest edition of Smackdown, WWE taped a brand new episode of the Smackdown Lowdown. The show featured Braun Strowman, and more. Check it out:. Smackdown Lowdown (11/12) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight a few...
rajah.com
Michael Cole Talks Working Under Vince McMahon For 25 Years, WWE's New Regime
Legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how Triple H being in charge of the WWE has been a great change of scenery and the ratings of WWE's programming have been good. Michael Cole said:. “Everything’s been great....
rajah.com
Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Talk Their Decision To Return To The WWE
Top WWE Stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics such as their decision to return to the company. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson said:. “We had gone back and forth with Uncle Allen [AJ...
rajah.com
WWE News: Sunday Stunner Lineup, Street Profits Advertised For SmackDown
-- According to the XL Center, Monday Night Raw Superstars The Street Profits will be in Hartford, Connecticut for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the following matchups and stars are being advertised for tomorrow's WWE Sunday Stunner event in Madison, Wisconsin:
rajah.com
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Ricochet, Classic Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Moment (Video)
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are celebrating a decade in WWE this month, and blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose):
