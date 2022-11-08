Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Viewership, Rating Rises
According to a report from SpoilerTV, Friday's edition of WWE Smackdown on FOX drew an average audience of 2.115 million viewers. Check out the hour-by-hour breakdown below:. The latest episode of Smackdown also scored an overnight rating of 0.5 in the key demo. Lats weeks show averaged 1.970 million viewers,...
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT, AEW Star Bobby Fish Scores Second-Round KO Win In Boxing Debut (Video)
Bobby Fish is now 1-0 as a professional boxer. The former WWE NXT and AEW star of The Undisputed ERA and reDRagon scored a victory on the undercard of the boxing pay-per-view event headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji. Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via knockout at 1:02...
rajah.com
Various News: Smackdown Superstar Scratched From The Big Event Lineup, MJF Shows Off Physique Ahead Of AEW World Title Match (Photo)
-- Ahead of his All Elite Wrestling World Championship opprotunity at AEW Full Gear, MJF posted on Twitter, where he shared the following photo:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair announced that she won't be in attendance at The Big Event in New York:
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)
-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Hey!(EW), WWE On This Day In 2009 (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring former WWE Superstar Batista, as well as Smackdown's own Rey Mysterio:. Rey Mysterio outsmarts former BFF Batista during their Survivor Series contract signing on the Nov. 13, 2009, episode of SmackDown.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the four matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that PJ Black will face Decay's Black Taurus in an IMPACT X-Division Tournament Semi-Final Round Match, Steve Maclin will face Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules Match, one-half of the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jessicka will go up against Tasha Steelz in Knockouts Division Singles action and Violent By Design's Eric Young will go up against Sami Callihan in a Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match.
rajah.com
WWE Announces New Match For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that this coming Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT will see WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker put his title on the line against Von Wagner, WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match and Apollo Crews face JD McDonagh in a Singles Match.
rajah.com
WWE News: Karrion Kross Explains Success, Veterans Day Tribute (Video)
-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar Karrion Kross posted on Twitter, where he shared the following statement about "success":. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE released the following video, in an effort to honor veterans on Veterans Day:
rajah.com
Tentative Lineup, Match Listings & Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown
-- Below are the scheduled match listings, segments and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, via www.fightfulselect.com. 2. World Cup Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. 3. Top Contender Match: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia LI. 4. Rey Mysterio interview. 5....
rajah.com
Three Big Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
You can officially pencil in some confirmed matches for next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During this week's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX Friday night program, three big matches were made official for next week's show. Scheduled for the 11/18 episode of WWE Friday Night...
rajah.com
List of Competitors Scheduled to Participate in WWE's Smackdown World Cup (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE is set to commence their Smackdown World Cup tournament with a first round match to take place tonight on Smackdown with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Santos Escobar. PWInsider.com is reporting that the full list of competitors (as of this week) are:. 1. Shinsuke Nakamura. 2. Sami Zayn. 3....
rajah.com
WWE Reveals Big Opening Match For Tonight's SmackDown
This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will kick off with a bang this evening. Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced a big championship contest as the opening bout. Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with The...
rajah.com
Updated Lineup, Match Listing For Tonight's AEW Rampage
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight's episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Talks Her WWE Friday Night SmackDown Debut
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as her debut on WWE SmackDown and how it was very surreal as SmackDown was the first live WWE show that her dad actually took her to and how it was a full circle moment as her mom was present on the show as well.
rajah.com
Title Match, Title Eliminator Bout, Tourney Matches, Music Video Premiere & More Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/16/2022) * We will hear from Jon Moxley and MJF before their title showdown at AEW Full Gear 2022. * We will hear from Samoa Joe for the first time since he turned on his former WarJoe partner Wardlow. * Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris...
rajah.com
AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
rajah.com
Brody King Teases Malakai Black's AEW Return After Latest House Of Black Vignette, AEW Hypes West Coast Shows In 2023
- The vignettes hyping the presumed return of Malakai Black and The House Of Black faction continued on this past Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. For those who missed it, check out the video package below. After the show, Brody King took to social media to hype...
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reflects On Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Backstage Fight In WWE, Recent Post-All Out Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
Comments / 0