Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how despite Jeff Jarrett being in good shape at his age, even in better shape than most people, AEW doesn’t need him in the ring at this point, they need him in the office. Cornette also talked about how Jeff Jarrett is not going to bring the numbers that CM Punk did as a wrestler and how he would be better off behind-the-scenes because Jeff Jarrett knows how to run a business.

15 HOURS AGO