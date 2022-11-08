ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley refelcted on AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021. Check out the highlights below. On the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch:. “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge...
Jim Cornette On The Role Jeff Jarrett Should Be Having In AEW

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how despite Jeff Jarrett being in good shape at his age, even in better shape than most people, AEW doesn’t need him in the ring at this point, they need him in the office. Cornette also talked about how Jeff Jarrett is not going to bring the numbers that CM Punk did as a wrestler and how he would be better off behind-the-scenes because Jeff Jarrett knows how to run a business.
Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Talk Their Decision To Return To The WWE

Top WWE Stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics such as their decision to return to the company. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson said:. “We had gone back and forth with Uncle Allen [AJ...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Should Not Bring CM Punk Back To WWE

If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE. The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his belief that...
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Michael Cole On The Pat McAfee Show (Video)

-- A special Survivor Series edition of WWE Playlist has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. From shocking attacks to stunning upsets, look back at the closing moments of the last 10 Survivor Series, from 2012-2021, featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more, presented by Cricket Wireless. Survivor Series: WarGames...

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...

Thunder Rosa Talks At Length About Her Current Recovery Status, Says There's Still No Timetable For AEW Return

Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the AEW Women's Champion gave an in-depth update on her recovery status, noting she is able to job for the first time in months, as well as how she hopes to come back stronger than before.
WWE News: Sunday Stunner Lineup, Street Profits Advertised For SmackDown

-- According to the XL Center, Monday Night Raw Superstars The Street Profits will be in Hartford, Connecticut for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the following matchups and stars are being advertised for tomorrow's WWE Sunday Stunner event in Madison, Wisconsin:

Court Bauer Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted To Do An Exploding Death Match In WW

MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to do an Exploding Death Match in the company as they were trying different things at the time as well as how they ended up doing another match due to a number of issues.
Matt Cardona Talks Nick Aldis Possibly Leaving The NWA

Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the This Is Pro Wrestling program to speak about a variety of topics such as the controversy between Nick Aldis and NWA President Billy Corgan as well as his thoughts on Aldis possibly leaving the promotion he helped put on the map.
WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Reportedly Receiving Backstage Heat For Tweets

-- Braun Strowman recently hit up social media with multiple tweets that rubbed people the wrong way, targeting wrestlers who rely on a high flying style by claiming that giant wrestlers are better while at the same time putting over his match against Omos at Crown Jewel as a classic. Several wrestlers took exception publicly by responding to Strowman's now deleted tweets, including Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali.
Jun Akiyama Comments On His Scheduled AEW Debut On Next Week's Rampage

As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of his All...

