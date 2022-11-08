ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KC Navarro Reveals He Started Wrestling At An Early Age

MLW Star and pro wrestling veteran KC Navarro had a conversation with Fightful Select on a variety of topics such as how he started wrestling at an early age and how he grew up watching WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. KC Navarro said:. “I knew very young. Like my...
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
Thunder Rosa Talks At Length About Her Current Recovery Status, Says There's Still No Timetable For AEW Return

Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the AEW Women's Champion gave an in-depth update on her recovery status, noting she is able to job for the first time in months, as well as how she hopes to come back stronger than before.
Jim Cornette On The Role Jeff Jarrett Should Be Having In AEW

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how despite Jeff Jarrett being in good shape at his age, even in better shape than most people, AEW doesn’t need him in the ring at this point, they need him in the office. Cornette also talked about how Jeff Jarrett is not going to bring the numbers that CM Punk did as a wrestler and how he would be better off behind-the-scenes because Jeff Jarrett knows how to run a business.
Michael Cole Talks Working Under Vince McMahon For 25 Years, WWE's New Regime

Legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how Triple H being in charge of the WWE has been a great change of scenery and the ratings of WWE's programming have been good. Michael Cole said:. “Everything’s been great....
Court Bauer Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted To Do An Exploding Death Match In WW

MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to do an Exploding Death Match in the company as they were trying different things at the time as well as how they ended up doing another match due to a number of issues.
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Talks Lengthy In-Ring Career, Upcoming Q&A Show

In an effort to promote his one-man show, WWE Hall Of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan spoke with the Times-Union, and discussed his lengthy in-ring career. Check out the highlights below. On his one-man Q&A show:. “I’m lucky that I wrestled during the ‘Golden Age’ of wrestling: Hulk Hogan, Macho Man...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Should Not Bring CM Punk Back To WWE

If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE. The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his belief that...
WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Reportedly Receiving Backstage Heat For Tweets

-- Braun Strowman recently hit up social media with multiple tweets that rubbed people the wrong way, targeting wrestlers who rely on a high flying style by claiming that giant wrestlers are better while at the same time putting over his match against Omos at Crown Jewel as a classic. Several wrestlers took exception publicly by responding to Strowman's now deleted tweets, including Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali.
Former WWE Referee Talks Receiving A Bonus For Counting Jack Swagger's Shoulder Down

Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon getting really tired and upset with the talents kicking out before the three count and the referees having to stop themselves before the three as well as McMahon instructing him to count the wrestlers' shoulders down if they don't kick out in time and how he even received a bonus for doing so.
WWE Announces New Tag-Team Match For Monday's Raw

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. On Saturday, WWE.com released an announcement confirming Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy in a tag-team bout for Monday's Raw. Previously announced for next week's Raw is a Miz TV segment with The...
Thunder Rosa Updates Fans On Her AEW Return Status: "I'm Coming Back Soon ..."

Thunder Rosa's time is coming. The AEW Women's Champion took to social media on Friday to update fans on the status of her return to the ring in All Elite Wrestling. Rosa surfaced on her official Instagram page today with a video updating fans on her recovery and road to her AEW return.

