ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)

-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
rajah.com

Thunder Rosa Talks At Length About Her Current Recovery Status, Says There's Still No Timetable For AEW Return

Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the AEW Women's Champion gave an in-depth update on her recovery status, noting she is able to job for the first time in months, as well as how she hopes to come back stronger than before.
rajah.com

Updated Lineup, Match Listing For Tonight's AEW Rampage

It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight's episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rajah.com

Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley refelcted on AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021. Check out the highlights below. On the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch:. “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge...
rajah.com

Update On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

Thunder Rosa Updates Fans On Her AEW Return Status: "I'm Coming Back Soon ..."

Thunder Rosa's time is coming. The AEW Women's Champion took to social media on Friday to update fans on the status of her return to the ring in All Elite Wrestling. Rosa surfaced on her official Instagram page today with a video updating fans on her recovery and road to her AEW return.
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star

Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Should Not Bring CM Punk Back To WWE

If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE. The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his belief that...
rajah.com

Jun Akiyama Comments On His Scheduled AEW Debut On Next Week's Rampage

As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of his All...
rajah.com

Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
rajah.com

Court Bauer Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted To Do An Exploding Death Match In WW

MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to do an Exploding Death Match in the company as they were trying different things at the time as well as how they ended up doing another match due to a number of issues.
rajah.com

Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV

A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

Timothy Thatcher On Possibly Returning To The WWE Under Triple H's Regime

Former WWE Star Timothy Thatcher recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as if he would consider returning to the WWE now that Triple H is in charge. “Once you leave a place… that’s in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we’ll have conversations again. But he’s [Triple H] got a lot on his plate now, especially since he’s in charge of the whole thing. That’s quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn’t need to be hearing from me.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy