During his appearance on on Vlad TV, Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock reflected on his 1999 exit from WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”

2 DAYS AGO