ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Former WWE Coach Was Nearly Fired By John Laurinaitis For Wearing Sweatpants

Former WWE coach and pro wrestling legend Dr. Tom Prichard recently appeared on Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a variety of topics such as how he was nearly fired from the company by former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis for wearing sweatpants to work time and time again.
rajah.com

Former WWE Referee Talks Receiving A Bonus For Counting Jack Swagger's Shoulder Down

Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon getting really tired and upset with the talents kicking out before the three count and the referees having to stop themselves before the three as well as McMahon instructing him to count the wrestlers' shoulders down if they don't kick out in time and how he even received a bonus for doing so.
rajah.com

Court Bauer Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted To Do An Exploding Death Match In WW

MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to do an Exploding Death Match in the company as they were trying different things at the time as well as how they ended up doing another match due to a number of issues.
rajah.com

Ken Shamrock Recalls His Decision To Leave WWE In 1999

During his appearance on on Vlad TV, Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock reflected on his 1999 exit from WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”
rajah.com

Thunder Rosa Talks At Length About Her Current Recovery Status, Says There's Still No Timetable For AEW Return

Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the AEW Women's Champion gave an in-depth update on her recovery status, noting she is able to job for the first time in months, as well as how she hopes to come back stronger than before.
rajah.com

Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
rajah.com

Bret Hart On How Much Longer Was His Match With Shawn Michaels At WWE Survivor Series 1997 Supposed To Go

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels always had great chemistry together in the ring and how their match at WWE's Survivor Series 1997 had another 25 minutes and was going to be an instant classic and launch their careers if everything had gone according to plan.
rajah.com

WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Reportedly Receiving Backstage Heat For Tweets

-- Braun Strowman recently hit up social media with multiple tweets that rubbed people the wrong way, targeting wrestlers who rely on a high flying style by claiming that giant wrestlers are better while at the same time putting over his match against Omos at Crown Jewel as a classic. Several wrestlers took exception publicly by responding to Strowman's now deleted tweets, including Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali.
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star

Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com

Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley refelcted on AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021. Check out the highlights below. On the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch:. “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy