rajah.com
Former WWE Coach Was Nearly Fired By John Laurinaitis For Wearing Sweatpants
Former WWE coach and pro wrestling legend Dr. Tom Prichard recently appeared on Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a variety of topics such as how he was nearly fired from the company by former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis for wearing sweatpants to work time and time again.
Ronda Rousey Says Current WWE Run Has Been Much Easier Than Her First (Video)
Ronda Rousey has released episode 20 of her "Ronda On The Road" YouTube series. In the latest video, the SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her current run with WWE and how it has been easier than her initial run, as well as how she has started speaking up for herself.
Former WWE Referee Talks Receiving A Bonus For Counting Jack Swagger's Shoulder Down
Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon getting really tired and upset with the talents kicking out before the three count and the referees having to stop themselves before the three as well as McMahon instructing him to count the wrestlers' shoulders down if they don't kick out in time and how he even received a bonus for doing so.
Court Bauer Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted To Do An Exploding Death Match In WW
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to do an Exploding Death Match in the company as they were trying different things at the time as well as how they ended up doing another match due to a number of issues.
Kevin Nash Reveals Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before His First WrestleMania Match In 2016
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some "phenomenal" advice from "Big Daddy Cool"...
Ken Shamrock Recalls His Decision To Leave WWE In 1999
During his appearance on on Vlad TV, Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock reflected on his 1999 exit from WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”
Thunder Rosa Talks At Length About Her Current Recovery Status, Says There's Still No Timetable For AEW Return
Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the AEW Women's Champion gave an in-depth update on her recovery status, noting she is able to job for the first time in months, as well as how she hopes to come back stronger than before.
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
Bret Hart On How Much Longer Was His Match With Shawn Michaels At WWE Survivor Series 1997 Supposed To Go
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels always had great chemistry together in the ring and how their match at WWE's Survivor Series 1997 had another 25 minutes and was going to be an instant classic and launch their careers if everything had gone according to plan.
WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Reportedly Receiving Backstage Heat For Tweets
-- Braun Strowman recently hit up social media with multiple tweets that rubbed people the wrong way, targeting wrestlers who rely on a high flying style by claiming that giant wrestlers are better while at the same time putting over his match against Omos at Crown Jewel as a classic. Several wrestlers took exception publicly by responding to Strowman's now deleted tweets, including Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali.
Jim Cornette Praises Bray Wyatt For Making Everything He's Involved In So Believable
When Bray Wyatt is involved in an angle in WWE, you believe it. The pro wrestling legend spoke during the latest episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast about Bray Wyatt's ability to make everything he's involved in "so believable." Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he...
Road Dogg Reflects On Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Backstage Fight In WWE, Recent Post-All Out Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
Natalya Opens Up On Her Status As WWE Locker Room Leader, Talks Competing In Multiple Eras (Video)
Natalya recently spoke with Darren Stone for an in-depth, tell-all interview covering her legendary career as a veteran WWE Superstar and a locker room mentor to all in the women's division. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend discussed her thoughts on competing in multiple eras on the biggest stage...
List of Competitors Scheduled to Participate in WWE's Smackdown World Cup (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE is set to commence their Smackdown World Cup tournament with a first round match to take place tonight on Smackdown with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Santos Escobar. PWInsider.com is reporting that the full list of competitors (as of this week) are:. 1. Shinsuke Nakamura. 2. Sami Zayn. 3....
Chris Jericho Says WWE Is Smart For Using Logan Paul, Feels Wrestling Business As A Whole Benefits From His Success
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of "The Ocho" himself -- the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW's "Jericho Appreciation Society" (J.A.S.) -- Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the All Elite Wrestling performer...
Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch
During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley refelcted on AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021. Check out the highlights below. On the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch:. “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge...
Tyrus Offers High Praise For Austin Idol, Talks About His Fountain Of Experience & Reveals Favorite Traits
Tyrus recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NWA Television Champion offered high praise for wrestling legend Austin Idol. He spoke about his fountain of experience and revealed his favorite traits. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Dustin Rhodes Says He Has Spoken To MJF About Becoming A Babyface Because The Fans Love Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he has spoke to MJF about becoming a babyface because the fans love him as well as how MJF is on the cusp of greatness.
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Ricochet, Classic Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Moment (Video)
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are celebrating a decade in WWE this month, and blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose):
