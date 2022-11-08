ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former WWE Referee Talks Receiving A Bonus For Counting Jack Swagger's Shoulder Down

Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon getting really tired and upset with the talents kicking out before the three count and the referees having to stop themselves before the three as well as McMahon instructing him to count the wrestlers' shoulders down if they don't kick out in time and how he even received a bonus for doing so.
Bobby Fish Talks Fan Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Debut

During the latest recording of his own Undisputed Podcast. Bobby Fish reflected on the crowd reaction he received at Victory Road 2022, where he made his Impact Wrestling debut. Check out the comments from Bobby below:. “They received me like I had farted in church. It was like, okay, well...
Ken Shamrock Recalls His Decision To Leave WWE In 1999

During his appearance on on Vlad TV, Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock reflected on his 1999 exit from WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”
Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley refelcted on AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021. Check out the highlights below. On the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch:. “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge...
Michael Cole Talks Working Under Vince McMahon For 25 Years, WWE's New Regime

Legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how Triple H being in charge of the WWE has been a great change of scenery and the ratings of WWE's programming have been good. Michael Cole said:. “Everything’s been great....
Trey Miguel Talks His Least Favorite Title Defense As X-Division Champion

Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Trey Miguel made an appearance on the Refin It Up podcast to discuss topics such as his least favorite title defense as X-Division Champion, which was the 3-Way Match with Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid at the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point Event. Trey Miguel said:
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Should Not Bring CM Punk Back To WWE

If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE. The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his belief that...
Bret Hart On How Much Longer Was His Match With Shawn Michaels At WWE Survivor Series 1997 Supposed To Go

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels always had great chemistry together in the ring and how their match at WWE's Survivor Series 1997 had another 25 minutes and was going to be an instant classic and launch their careers if everything had gone according to plan.
Jamie Hayter Confident Going Into Toni Storm Title Match, Austin Gunn Comments On Swerve vs. Bowens, Hey! (EW) Guests

- Jamie Hayter appears ready for her championship clash with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view next week. Ahead of her showdown against the interim title-holder at the PPV scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hayter surfaced on social media to comment on the "Jamie Hayter agenda" soon being in full-swing. "One week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing," she wrote via her official Twitter feed on Saturday. Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on 11/19 for live AEW Full Gear 2022 results coverage from Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, NJ
Timothy Thatcher On Possibly Returning To The WWE Under Triple H's Regime

Former WWE Star Timothy Thatcher recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as if he would consider returning to the WWE now that Triple H is in charge. “Once you leave a place… that’s in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we’ll have conversations again. But he’s [Triple H] got a lot on his plate now, especially since he’s in charge of the whole thing. That’s quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn’t need to be hearing from me.”
Erick Redbeard Reflects On Survivor Series 2014, Talks Teaming With Daniel Bryan

In an effort to promote the new short film Tito, Erick Redbeard reflected on Survivor Series 2014. Redbeard also discussed his brief partnership with Daniel Bryan, and more. Check out the highlights from Redbeard's Reddit AMA below. On landing the role in Tito:. “I have a very talented friend in...

