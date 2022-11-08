Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Says WWE Is Smart For Using Logan Paul, Feels Wrestling Business As A Whole Benefits From His Success
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of "The Ocho" himself -- the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW's "Jericho Appreciation Society" (J.A.S.) -- Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the All Elite Wrestling performer...
Former WWE Referee Talks Receiving A Bonus For Counting Jack Swagger's Shoulder Down
Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon getting really tired and upset with the talents kicking out before the three count and the referees having to stop themselves before the three as well as McMahon instructing him to count the wrestlers' shoulders down if they don't kick out in time and how he even received a bonus for doing so.
Bobby Fish Talks Fan Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Debut
During the latest recording of his own Undisputed Podcast. Bobby Fish reflected on the crowd reaction he received at Victory Road 2022, where he made his Impact Wrestling debut. Check out the comments from Bobby below:. “They received me like I had farted in church. It was like, okay, well...
Ken Shamrock Recalls His Decision To Leave WWE In 1999
During his appearance on on Vlad TV, Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock reflected on his 1999 exit from WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”
Road Dogg Reflects On Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Backstage Fight In WWE, Recent Post-All Out Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch
During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley refelcted on AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution 2021. Check out the highlights below. On the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch:. “I’m not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny’s huge...
Michael Cole Talks Working Under Vince McMahon For 25 Years, WWE's New Regime
Legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how Triple H being in charge of the WWE has been a great change of scenery and the ratings of WWE's programming have been good. Michael Cole said:. “Everything’s been great....
Kevin Nash Reveals Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before His First WrestleMania Match In 2016
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some "phenomenal" advice from "Big Daddy Cool"...
Various News: Smackdown Superstar Scratched From The Big Event Lineup, MJF Shows Off Physique Ahead Of AEW World Title Match (Photo)
-- Ahead of his All Elite Wrestling World Championship opprotunity at AEW Full Gear, MJF posted on Twitter, where he shared the following photo:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair announced that she won't be in attendance at The Big Event in New York:
Dustin Rhodes Says He Has Spoken To MJF About Becoming A Babyface Because The Fans Love Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he has spoke to MJF about becoming a babyface because the fans love him as well as how MJF is on the cusp of greatness.
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Ricochet, Classic Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Moment (Video)
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are celebrating a decade in WWE this month, and blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose):
Trey Miguel Talks His Least Favorite Title Defense As X-Division Champion
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Trey Miguel made an appearance on the Refin It Up podcast to discuss topics such as his least favorite title defense as X-Division Champion, which was the 3-Way Match with Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid at the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point Event. Trey Miguel said:
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
List of Competitors Scheduled to Participate in WWE's Smackdown World Cup (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE is set to commence their Smackdown World Cup tournament with a first round match to take place tonight on Smackdown with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Santos Escobar. PWInsider.com is reporting that the full list of competitors (as of this week) are:. 1. Shinsuke Nakamura. 2. Sami Zayn. 3....
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Should Not Bring CM Punk Back To WWE
If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE. The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his belief that...
Bret Hart On How Much Longer Was His Match With Shawn Michaels At WWE Survivor Series 1997 Supposed To Go
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels always had great chemistry together in the ring and how their match at WWE's Survivor Series 1997 had another 25 minutes and was going to be an instant classic and launch their careers if everything had gone according to plan.
Jamie Hayter Confident Going Into Toni Storm Title Match, Austin Gunn Comments On Swerve vs. Bowens, Hey! (EW) Guests
- Jamie Hayter appears ready for her championship clash with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view next week. Ahead of her showdown against the interim title-holder at the PPV scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hayter surfaced on social media to comment on the "Jamie Hayter agenda" soon being in full-swing. "One week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing," she wrote via her official Twitter feed on Saturday. Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on 11/19 for live AEW Full Gear 2022 results coverage from Newark, N.J.
Timothy Thatcher On Possibly Returning To The WWE Under Triple H's Regime
Former WWE Star Timothy Thatcher recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as if he would consider returning to the WWE now that Triple H is in charge. “Once you leave a place… that’s in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we’ll have conversations again. But he’s [Triple H] got a lot on his plate now, especially since he’s in charge of the whole thing. That’s quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn’t need to be hearing from me.”
Erick Redbeard Reflects On Survivor Series 2014, Talks Teaming With Daniel Bryan
In an effort to promote the new short film Tito, Erick Redbeard reflected on Survivor Series 2014. Redbeard also discussed his brief partnership with Daniel Bryan, and more. Check out the highlights from Redbeard's Reddit AMA below. On landing the role in Tito:. “I have a very talented friend in...
Natalya Opens Up On Her Status As WWE Locker Room Leader, Talks Competing In Multiple Eras (Video)
Natalya recently spoke with Darren Stone for an in-depth, tell-all interview covering her legendary career as a veteran WWE Superstar and a locker room mentor to all in the women's division. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend discussed her thoughts on competing in multiple eras on the biggest stage...
