Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV

A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the four matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that PJ Black will face Decay's Black Taurus in an IMPACT X-Division Tournament Semi-Final Round Match, Steve Maclin will face Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules Match, one-half of the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jessicka will go up against Tasha Steelz in Knockouts Division Singles action and Violent By Design's Eric Young will go up against Sami Callihan in a Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match.
WWE Reveals Big Opening Match For Tonight's SmackDown

This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will kick off with a bang this evening. Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced a big championship contest as the opening bout. Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with The...
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
WWE News: Karrion Kross Explains Success, Veterans Day Tribute (Video)

-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar Karrion Kross posted on Twitter, where he shared the following statement about "success":. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE released the following video, in an effort to honor veterans on Veterans Day:
Tony Khan On AEW On TBS Ratings Success: "Dynamite Is Having A Great Year!"

Thanks to the fan support of All Elite Wrestling, the ratings and viewership for the company's weekly Dynamite show on TBS is having a great year. And that's coming from the boss-man himself. Tony Khan took to social media on Friday and commented on the ratings success AEW Dynamite on...
Updated Lineup, Match Listing For Tonight's AEW Rampage

It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight's episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022): Agganis Arena, Boston, MA.

WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Michael Cole On The Pat McAfee Show (Video)

-- A special Survivor Series edition of WWE Playlist has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. From shocking attacks to stunning upsets, look back at the closing moments of the last 10 Survivor Series, from 2012-2021, featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more, presented by Cricket Wireless. Survivor Series: WarGames...
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)

Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)

-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!

