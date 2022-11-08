Read full article on original website
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV
A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the four matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that PJ Black will face Decay's Black Taurus in an IMPACT X-Division Tournament Semi-Final Round Match, Steve Maclin will face Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules Match, one-half of the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jessicka will go up against Tasha Steelz in Knockouts Division Singles action and Violent By Design's Eric Young will go up against Sami Callihan in a Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match.
Title Match, Title Eliminator Bout, Tourney Matches, Music Video Premiere & More Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/16/2022) * We will hear from Jon Moxley and MJF before their title showdown at AEW Full Gear 2022. * We will hear from Samoa Joe for the first time since he turned on his former WarJoe partner Wardlow. * Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris...
WWE Reveals Big Opening Match For Tonight's SmackDown
This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will kick off with a bang this evening. Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced a big championship contest as the opening bout. Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with The...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event segment of this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline celebrate the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Special Moment. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Below is the full...
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
AEW News: QT Marshall Jokes About Piledriving Danhausen, New Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawler (Photo)
-- After piledriving Danhausen into the steel steps on AEW Rampage, QT Marshall posted on Twitter, where he shared the following message with the "very nice, very evil" one:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Shop AEW is selling a new Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawler:. Orange Cassidy is the...
Tony Khan Announces AEW Debut Of Japanese Legend For Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Edition Of Rampage
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Tony Khan took to social media to make a big announcement regarding the show. The AEW and ROH President confirmed that Japanese wrestling legend Jun...
WWE News: Karrion Kross Explains Success, Veterans Day Tribute (Video)
-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar Karrion Kross posted on Twitter, where he shared the following statement about "success":. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE released the following video, in an effort to honor veterans on Veterans Day:
Tony Khan On AEW On TBS Ratings Success: "Dynamite Is Having A Great Year!"
Thanks to the fan support of All Elite Wrestling, the ratings and viewership for the company's weekly Dynamite show on TBS is having a great year. And that's coming from the boss-man himself. Tony Khan took to social media on Friday and commented on the ratings success AEW Dynamite on...
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/12): Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. With her 11-0 NXT Level Up record on the line, the fearsome Ivy Nile teams up with the...
Updated Lineup, Match Listing For Tonight's AEW Rampage
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight's episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
Brody King Teases Malakai Black's AEW Return After Latest House Of Black Vignette, AEW Hypes West Coast Shows In 2023
- The vignettes hyping the presumed return of Malakai Black and The House Of Black faction continued on this past Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. For those who missed it, check out the video package below. After the show, Brody King took to social media to hype...
AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022): Agganis Arena, Boston, MA.
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Michael Cole On The Pat McAfee Show (Video)
-- A special Survivor Series edition of WWE Playlist has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. From shocking attacks to stunning upsets, look back at the closing moments of the last 10 Survivor Series, from 2012-2021, featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more, presented by Cricket Wireless. Survivor Series: WarGames...
Road Dogg Reflects On Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Backstage Fight In WWE, Recent Post-All Out Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
Charlotte Flair Pulls Out Of Scheduled Appearance At The Big Event NY, Tells Fans To Go Anyways To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won't be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. "The Queen" took to social media on Friday to announce that she will...
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)
-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
