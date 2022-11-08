IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the four matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that PJ Black will face Decay's Black Taurus in an IMPACT X-Division Tournament Semi-Final Round Match, Steve Maclin will face Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules Match, one-half of the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jessicka will go up against Tasha Steelz in Knockouts Division Singles action and Violent By Design's Eric Young will go up against Sami Callihan in a Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match.

1 DAY AGO