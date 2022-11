Enter a winter wonderland of tree-lined paths lit by thousands of twinkling lights. Enjoy a one-way stroll through festively decorated Yukon Creek, home to black bears, Canada lynx, reindeer and arctic foxes. This year, several illuminated large-scale lantern displays will light up your winter’s night. While Santa will be too busy at the North Pole to attend this year, Mrs. Claus will be here! You can see her November 30 – December 21 from 6pm-9pm.

