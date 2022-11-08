Read full article on original website
2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes
In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams
CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
2022 Georgia Senate race: Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, first elected in a special election 2020, is facing Republican Herschel Walker in one of the most closely-watched battles in the 2022 cycle. Polls have now closed in Georgia and CBS News estimates the race as a toss-up as of 7 p.m. ET. According to...
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer projected winner over Tudor Dixon
CBS News projects Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will win reelection for her second term, defeating Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Key Pennsylvania Senate race reaches finish line
The country's most closely watched and most expensive Senate race is coming down to the wire in Pennsylvania. Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in a dead heat, with control of the Senate hanging in the balance. Jericka Duncan has more.
Zeldin not conceding in New York governor's race
Although CBS News has officially called the race, declaring Hochul the winner, Zeldin spoke with a sense of hope that the results would sway as more votes came in. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has more.
2022 Washington State Midterm Election Results
The Washington State polls close at 8 p.m. this evening. For additional detailed information about the election visit our results page here.
2022 Arizona governor's race: Katie Hobbs holds slim lead over Kari Lake
Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed former TV anchor, and Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, are in a close contest to be the next governor of Arizona. As of Wednesday morning, CBS News estimates the race for Arizona governor is leaning Democratic, with Hobbs holding onto a slim lead of about 11,700 votes with 69% of precincts counted.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Trump and the midterm elections — "The Takeout"
President Biden's reelection prospects are better after the midterms, a Trump-led ticket wouldn't win North Carolina again in 2024 and Democrats defied expectations because the party's governors led the way, according to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "I expect him to," Cooper said of a Biden bid for re-election, in...
Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects
Democrat Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's next governor, CBS News projects. Shapiro won a key victory over a 2020 election denier in a state that projects to loom large in 2024. Jericka Duncan reports from Pittsburgh.
2022 midterm election was "definitely not a Republican wave," Sen. Lindsey Graham says
Many experts thought the 2022 midterm elections would result in a "red wave" of Republican success in numerous races. But according to South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, that "definitely" didn't happen. CBS News projects that Democrats secured several key seats. On NBC News on Tuesday, Graham was asked by...
Ballot counting continues Friday in key U.S. Senate races
Control of Congress still hangs in the balance as ballots for key U.S. Senate races continue to be counted. CBS News politics reporter Aaron Navarro joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest.
Abortion played key role in 2022 midterm elections; two races could determine Senate control — live updates
Washington — Abortion access proved to be a powerful force in the 2022 midterm elections, lifting Democrats in battleground states and helping to weaken the anticipated Republican wave into a ripple. In the five states where the issue was directly on the ballot, every contest leaned in favor of protecting abortion rights — even in heavily Republican states like Kentucky and Montana.
Warnock and Walker prepare for December runoff while control of Congress still undecided
Senate candidates in Georgia returned to the campaign trail Thursday leading up to a December runoff election as party control of Congress hangs in the balance. With a narrow House margin, GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy could face an uphill battle if he wants to be Speaker. CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Mail-in ballots still being counted Friday to determine Nevada's toss-up Senate race
The gap between the two candidates in Nevada's senate race is closing as the final ballots are being counted. Elizabeth Thompson, editor-in-chief of The Nevada Independent, joins CBS News to discuss the latest.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
Sen. Gary Peters on the Georgia Senate runoff and Democrats' chances in Nevada and Arizona
Control of the Senate is coming down to three close races. Georgia is heading to a runoff, and ballots are still being counted in Arizona and Nevada. Michigan Senator Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
Ballot counting efforts press forward in Arizona
Ballot counting efforts are still underway Friday in several states, including Nevada and Arizona. Georgia's Senate race is set for a Dec. 6 runoff. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has more on the ballot counting efforts in Arizona as which party will control Congress is still up in the air.
Why don't we have a final count of ballots in some states? No state has ever counted all of its ballots on election night.
The disinformation war is kicking into high gear. Candidates who perceive they are going to lose, aided by election deniers — and even some members of Congress — are falsely claiming that some states (conveniently always ones that align with their political views) are long since finished with counting or raising suspicion about counting delays.
Vote count continues in key Arizona and Nevada races
The uncalled Senate races in Nevada and Arizona will help decide control of Congress. CBS News characterizes Nevada as a toss-up and Arizona as leaning Democrat. Kris Van Cleave and Manuel Bojorquez have the latest.
