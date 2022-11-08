ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes

In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams

CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer projected winner over Tudor Dixon

CBS News projects Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will win reelection for her second term, defeating Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
2022 Arizona governor's race: Katie Hobbs holds slim lead over Kari Lake

Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed former TV anchor, and Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, are in a close contest to be the next governor of Arizona. As of Wednesday morning, CBS News estimates the race for Arizona governor is leaning Democratic, with Hobbs holding onto a slim lead of about 11,700 votes with 69% of precincts counted.
Abortion played key role in 2022 midterm elections; two races could determine Senate control — live updates

Washington — Abortion access proved to be a powerful force in the 2022 midterm elections, lifting Democrats in battleground states and helping to weaken the anticipated Republican wave into a ripple. In the five states where the issue was directly on the ballot, every contest leaned in favor of protecting abortion rights — even in heavily Republican states like Kentucky and Montana.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
Ballot counting efforts press forward in Arizona

Ballot counting efforts are still underway Friday in several states, including Nevada and Arizona. Georgia's Senate race is set for a Dec. 6 runoff. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has more on the ballot counting efforts in Arizona as which party will control Congress is still up in the air.
Why don't we have a final count of ballots in some states? No state has ever counted all of its ballots on election night.

The disinformation war is kicking into high gear. Candidates who perceive they are going to lose, aided by election deniers — and even some members of Congress — are falsely claiming that some states (conveniently always ones that align with their political views) are long since finished with counting or raising suspicion about counting delays.
