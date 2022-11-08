Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Sidewalk Warriors Troy proves aid for those in need
Every Thursday volunteers from Sidewalk Warriors Troy provide meals and essential items to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.
Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day
Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
Free car wash for Veteran’s Day in Schenectady
Russell Speeder's Car Wash is honoring veterans and military personnel this Veteran's Day. Free car washes will be available in Connecticut and New York locations.
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
Albany Airport firefighters graduate from training program
Two Albany Airport firefighters have graduated from the State's Recruit Firefighter Training Program.
union.edu
For the Record -- Week of Nov. 11, 2022
Note: For the Record is a weekly digest of achievements by faculty, students and staff. Please send entries to Charlie Casey at caseyc@union.edu. Publication in the Chronicle will resume at the start of winter term. Ann M. Anderson, the Agnes S. MacDonald Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Bradford A. Bruno, professor...
union.edu
Student dancers present free showcase in the Henle studio
The student-produced Fall UDance Showcase will celebrate a wide range of dance styles this weekend, with free performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Henle Dance Pavilion. The event, featuring more than 50 dancers, is directed by Abigail Resnic ’23 and Zoe Watson ’23, dance minors and co-captains of...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care
A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
Local dealerships hosting food drive to support food pantry, shelter
Two local car dealerships are giving you the chance to win concert tickets while supporting a good cause.
Three Albany veterans chosen to receive donated cars
Three military veterans from Albany will receive keys to a new vehicle through Progressive's Key to Progress campaign.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
Post 701 host Amsterdam Veterans Parade
The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department presents the City of Amsterdam Veterans Day Parade. The parade is hosted by Post 701 on Friday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m.
One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy
Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
Many Moods of Christmas at Troy Music Hall
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and that means Christmas is right around the corner. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is hosting The Many Moods of Christmas on December 18.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Bloodville’s Industry After the Big Fires
The fires that destroyed both the axe and scythe factories in Bloodville over 120 years ago did not completely end the industrial era of the hamlet, as is widely believed. There were actually a few valiant efforts to reestablish manufacturing in the years that followed. The hard-edge tool factories of...
Schenectady County issues first Code Blue of the season
Because of cold temperatures arriving in the Capital Region, Schenectady County has issued a Code Blue order.
NewsChannel 36
Number of elected female governors breaks new record
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- This year's mid-term election set a new record for female governors. Across the nation, ten women were elected governor, and two races yet to be called, have female candidates on each side. Therefore, in total for 2023, the nation will have 12 women in gubernatorial offices. The...
WRGB
Following fatal shooting, 'Stop the Violence' rally held in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Albany, Community leaders, members, and youth rallied Friday for the second annual Stop The Violence Rally. The rally took place at the corner of Madison ave and Lark st. These organizations, including The Boys and Girls Club, City Leaders, including The Albany Police Departments Chief of Police, and nearly two dozen youths from grade school through community college, participated.
Applications to adopt Deniro halt amid medical situation
Applications to adopt Deniro have been halted amid an unforeseen medical situation.
