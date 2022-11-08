ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day

Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
union.edu

For the Record -- Week of Nov. 11, 2022

Note: For the Record is a weekly digest of achievements by faculty, students and staff. Please send entries to Charlie Casey at caseyc@union.edu. Publication in the Chronicle will resume at the start of winter term. Ann M. Anderson, the Agnes S. MacDonald Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Bradford A. Bruno, professor...
SCHENECTADY, NY
union.edu

Student dancers present free showcase in the Henle studio

The student-produced Fall UDance Showcase will celebrate a wide range of dance styles this weekend, with free performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Henle Dance Pavilion. The event, featuring more than 50 dancers, is directed by Abigail Resnic ’23 and Zoe Watson ’23, dance minors and co-captains of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care

A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Bloodville’s Industry After the Big Fires

The fires that destroyed both the axe and scythe factories in Bloodville over 120 years ago did not completely end the industrial era of the hamlet, as is widely believed. There were actually a few valiant efforts to reestablish manufacturing in the years that followed. The hard-edge tool factories of...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Number of elected female governors breaks new record

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- This year's mid-term election set a new record for female governors. Across the nation, ten women were elected governor, and two races yet to be called, have female candidates on each side. Therefore, in total for 2023, the nation will have 12 women in gubernatorial offices. The...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Following fatal shooting, 'Stop the Violence' rally held in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Albany, Community leaders, members, and youth rallied Friday for the second annual Stop The Violence Rally. The rally took place at the corner of Madison ave and Lark st. These organizations, including The Boys and Girls Club, City Leaders, including The Albany Police Departments Chief of Police, and nearly two dozen youths from grade school through community college, participated.
ALBANY, NY

