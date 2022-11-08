ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Jayson Tatum shares how his classmates teased him for his NBA dream

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

When superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was still in elementary school in a predominantly white school, his classmates teased him mercilessly one day for sharing that he dreamed of being an NBA player when he grew up, according to the man himself in a recent interview.

Speaking with the host of the eponymous “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” show, the St. Louis native recounted a painful memory from his childhood that Tatum has since had the last laugh and then some. But at the time, it was anything but funny to the future Duke alumnus. In fact, it shook him up enough that his mother Brandy Cole also let the teacher in charge of the classroom know just what she thought about their reaction to the teasing.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what Tatum and his mother had to say about a pivotal moment in his youth.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
BOSTON, MA
