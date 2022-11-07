ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

'High school sweethearts' killed in a major car crash, leaving behind twin daughters and mourning community

By Leah Worthington
rwcpulse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?

1-year-old Daphne Webb lived in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive off Keller Avenue with her father, John Anthony Webb, and her grandmother in Oakland, California. Daphne's 87-year-old grandmother suffered from dementia. John had custody of Daphne while his wife and her mother, Kiana Davis-Webb, lived in a rehabilitation home in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

70-year-old Daly City woman gets surprise home makeover from volunteers

DALY CITY, Calif. - A nonprofit on the Peninsula is helping six families in need by making much needed repairs to their homes. Rochelle Fortier Nwadibia’s home in Daly City was taken over by 15 volunteers Wednesday to makeover to her backyard. At 70, Fortier Nwadibia said she could no longer maintain it.
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
LIVERMORE, CA
padailypost.com

Drag racers kill parents, leave 7-year-olds orphaned

This story was originally printed in today’s (Nov. 7) Daily Post. To get important local news first, pick up the Post at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. A mother and father were killed — and their twin 7-year-old daughters injured — when their car was hit by teenagers who were drag racing in Redwood City, the San Mateo County Coroner said Sunday.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person is dead after a traffic collision Thursday afternoon involving an SUV and a motorcycle, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where […]
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

Alert SamTrans driver helps lost 5-year-old return home safely

An alert SamTrans driver helped a lost 5-year-old return home safely on Tuesday, according to SamTrans. Chris Tarusan noticed the child wandering the streets of Daly City and pulled his bus over. He contacted both radio control and the police to locate the child’s home. “We’re incredibly grateful to...
DALY CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Hurt After 2 Cars Crash Into San Francisco Home

Three people were transported to the hospital Thursday after two vehicles crashed into a home in San Francisco, according to police. The crash occurred at 3217 San Bruno Ave., police said. Firefighters said that three people were rescued from two cars involved. All were taken to a hospital and are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong

Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
SAN MATEO, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th Birthday

Latoya Thomas, affectionately called “Toya” by family and friends, was excited about her 25th birthday. Latoya worked for the Bosley Medical Center, and on September 30, 2000, she celebrated at her job with her co-workers after their shifts ended. Latoya left the Bosley Medical Center around 9:00 pm. Latoya lived in the Riverside Terrace Apartments in Hayward, California, with her 4-year-old daughter and was dating a man named Nathan Noel. Her mother babysat her daughter while Latoya worked.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA
KRON4 News

Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
OAKLAND, CA

