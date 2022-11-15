Read full article on original website
There was no digital security at FTX; a group email was used as key to all assets
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Group email as private keys”. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. G - Digital Asset Custody. 65. The FTX Group did not...
Networking at VC Events: How to Gain More Value?
The period from the beginning of September until the end of the year is considered the height of the business season all over the world. In autumn, a large number of international conferences, business events and meet-ups took and are still taking place, where venture investors, business angels, technology giants and startups flock. In order for the networking at meetings to be of high quality, not to make you waste your and other people's time, it is necessary to prepare for it. So we decided to share a few tips:
Positive Sum DeFi: Shifting the Paradigm of Finance and Beyond
Most financial systems operate as zero-sum games, even on-chain; lending protocols are a great alternative to traditional finance, but they still pit customers against each other. While some of the core value prospects typically associated with crypto are transparency and more direct control over one’s finances, many within crypto/DeFi are...
How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies
Hey you, I assume you’re aware of the whole saga going on in crypto right now, lots of people have been hurt badly by the events that have been rolled out just this week. Even for me, it has been a rough week, but it helped to shine a light on the true adversarial world that is the cryptocurrency space.
A Glance at Email Marketing for Crypto
Crypto Email marketing has come into the existence of the digital world to understand the power of the internet and the importance of owning your assets rather than allowing someone else to control them. So, why not apply the same logic to your audience, communication channel, and message? It's time to consider E-mail marketing as more than just another marketing strategy. Crypto E-mail marketing has the potential for increased growth, revenue, and engagement.
Finding the Best Method to Aggregate Data Feeds
In the presentation above, Connor Martin, Ex-head of Protocol Partnerships at Uniswap, examines the inner workings and potential vulnerabilities of the Uniswap TWAP oracle and oracle library – which Connor contributed to during his time at the DEX. Before we dive into his presentation, below are some key terms to know.
My Top 7 WTF Learnings from the FTX/SBF Chapter 11 Filing
I spent 8 hours yesterday reading through the SBF/FTX bankruptcy filings and related docs and here’s my top 7 🤪😳🤯 learnings. Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here. From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.
Smart Contracts Will Change the World: Here's Why
Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be created and to gain meaningful adoption. People tried to make other coins similar to Bitcoin but failed quickly. All you could do was trade these coins, but there was no other use case. Until Ethereum was created. Ethereum was launched in 2014 being...
And so the sell-off begins
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Sell it all”. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. I- Regulated and Licensed Subsidiaries. 74. The FTX Group included regulated or licensed...
A Week to Forget About Inflation
The bulls are back – the stock market turns the corner on dovish Fed rhetoric. Hopes on soon slowing rate-hike pace serve as a boost for risky assets. The bad news is that not all remain optimistic: Morgan Stanley analysts suggest investors maintain a "defensive stance”. Deteriorating economic conditions could ultimately take a hit on the corporate sector, pushing down earning margins.
Who is Anndy Lian? How Does he Turn You Into an NFT Hero?
Anndy Lian is a serial entrepreneur based in Singapore. He is always trying to work hard in the crypto and blockchain industry. When I first met him, he was actively investing in Layer 1 blockchains. Then he was advising a sovereign wealth fund and was the chairperson at an Esports association. He is always busy.
The Noonification: How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps (11/17/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps.
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
When Driving Adoption for a Low-Code Platform, Does One Target Developers or No-Coders?
That’s a question that every low-code platform founder has been asking themselves. On the one hand, no-coders love building things fast. They usually come from other fields and carry different skill sets with them. They are focused on the business side of things and tend to know what it takes to get products to the market. What they sometimes lack is engineering logic. Therefore, when it comes to scaling no-coders still need to turn to “pro”-code and usually with the help of dev shops or freelance developers.
Understanding the Benefits of Crypto Community Management
The cryptocurrency market is full of surprises; right now, the market is rising, and then everything falls apart in an instant. Bitcoin is the most influential currency in the crypto world, and in many cases, this dominant currency dictates market trends. The news, government regulations, and media have the greatest impact on Bitcoin and the entire crypto world.
How to Become a Web3 Writer: Simple Tips to Get Started
The past few months have been a rough awakening for many Web3 enthusiasts. Yet even as the debris continues to fly, business leaders shouldn’t confuse market fluctuations or bad actors with the potential uses of digital assets and the technologies that underlie them, stated. . The Chainanalysis State of...
Can CeDeFi Offer the Best of Both Worlds?
By now, if you haven't heard about DeFi (decentralized finance), it might be that you've been living under a rock of some kind. Vastly different in every way, CeFi and DeFi have been divided until recently, with one offering the traditional, bank-enabled financial services we have all grown accustomed to, while DeFi is built on smart contracts, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies.
What is Cloud Computing for SMBs?
As companies continue to evolve in the digital age, they are starting to readily approach the world of cloud computing. It’s a need of an hour considering cloud apps will become pervasive in the digitally dominated world. By acknowledging the presence of cloud technology, CEOs can now make better...
FTX Invested in the Billions in many projects, but kept little to no records
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Midjourney Ai, Prompt “Assets & Investments”. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. H - Custody of Other Assets and Investments. 69. The FTX Group had billions...
10 Marketing Strategy For Web3 Brands
Yes, web3 will forever change content marketing, but it is quite shocking to see that most web3 brands have some ridiculous marketing strategy. If you disagree, take a moment off and search 'web3 marketing strategy for brands?'. You probably going to see:. Community is king,. Content marketing is ideal. Email...
