whbc.com
Two Intersection Safety Projects Wrapping Up
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of ODOT intersection safety projects in Stark County are moving along. Where Fulton Drive crosses Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township, that was realigned with raised islands to make for safer right turns. And the West Tusc/Perry Drive intersection redo...
Lane reopened on SR 8 in Summit County
A crash on State Route 8 in Summit County is causing a traffic back up early Friday morning.
ODOT announces ramp closures on I-76 in Summit County this week
The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers about some Central Interchange ramp closures in Summit County this week.
whbc.com
Stark Diesel Price Approaching Summertime Record Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Diesel fuel was priced at over six dollars a gallon on average Friday morning. And it’s bearing down on the record high price. The AAA average for diesel in Stark County is $6.01. The record high set in June was $6.07.5.
whbc.com
A SARTA Regular? Never Ride the Bus? Agency Has Survey for You
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Whether you ride the bus regularly or have never stepped foot in one, SARTA wants to hear from you. The transit agency has an online survey you can take through November 18. Its CEO says your answers will help shape SARTA’s future....
Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
It only lasted a little while, but a large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized in head-on OVI crash in Boardman
State Troopers have charged a Youngstown woman with OVI after her SUV crashed head-on into a pickup truck stopped at South Avenue and Route 224 in Boardman early Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the SUV being driven by 40-year-old Brittany Gibson of Youngstown crossed the center line of Route 224, running head on into the pickup being driven by 52-year-old Craig Butcher of Warren.
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
Business owner faces decline in customers due to sewer project
A major sewer project along Western Reserve Road began last week, and already, one local business owner says they're seeing a negative impact on their traffic.
Power restored for thousands in Mahoning County
According to First Energy, 2,914 people are without power as of 9:35 a.m.
whbc.com
Veterans Day Observances Being Moved Indoors
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some Veterans Day observances on Friday are being moved indoors due to the likelihood of persistent rain. In Canton, the ceremony is shifted to the American Legion Post 44 at 1633 Cleveland Avenue NW at 11 a.m. And in North Canton, the...
whbc.com
North Canton Schools Moving On to Middle School Project
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton City School District is ready to talk to residents about a new middle school building. This, after the state agreed to fund their portion of the project. Superintendent Jeff Wendorf says they don’t even have a location for...
Police: Man who caused fiery I-77 crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
Countdown begins for Ohio deer season
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that deer season opens next weekend.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in Tuscarawas County ATV Crash
SOMERDALE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in an ATV accident in northeast Tuscarawas County on Tuesday night. The state patrol says the 24-year-old was trying to turn onto Sattler Bottom Road near the town of Somerdale when the vehicle overturned. The unnamed victim...
whbc.com
Canton Health Gets Big Grant for Republic Air Monitoring
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health’s Air Pollution Control Division will be able to do even more air monitoring near the Republic Steel Plant on 8th Street NE, even going to residents’ homes. A $300,000 EPA grant will access equipment that will...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Numbers Down Slightly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A slight drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state for the last week. Over 10,000 cases in Ohio and 288 in Stark County. The number of new cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health is considered “significantly”...
Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH
Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.
whbc.com
‘Enhanced Fire Danger’ for Carroll, Tusc
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service noting an Enhanced Fire Danger for much of southern and central Ohio, including Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties for Wednesday. Wind gusts will be just 15 miles an hour, but low relative humidities and dry vegetation can contribute to...
