Alliance, OH

whbc.com

Two Intersection Safety Projects Wrapping Up

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of ODOT intersection safety projects in Stark County are moving along. Where Fulton Drive crosses Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township, that was realigned with raised islands to make for safer right turns. And the West Tusc/Perry Drive intersection redo...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Stark Diesel Price Approaching Summertime Record Again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Diesel fuel was priced at over six dollars a gallon on average Friday morning. And it’s bearing down on the record high price. The AAA average for diesel in Stark County is $6.01. The record high set in June was $6.07.5.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

A SARTA Regular? Never Ride the Bus? Agency Has Survey for You

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Whether you ride the bus regularly or have never stepped foot in one, SARTA wants to hear from you. The transit agency has an online survey you can take through November 18. Its CEO says your answers will help shape SARTA’s future....
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Two hospitalized in head-on OVI crash in Boardman

State Troopers have charged a Youngstown woman with OVI after her SUV crashed head-on into a pickup truck stopped at South Avenue and Route 224 in Boardman early Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the SUV being driven by 40-year-old Brittany Gibson of Youngstown crossed the center line of Route 224, running head on into the pickup being driven by 52-year-old Craig Butcher of Warren.
BOARDMAN, OH
whbc.com

Veterans Day Observances Being Moved Indoors

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some Veterans Day observances on Friday are being moved indoors due to the likelihood of persistent rain. In Canton, the ceremony is shifted to the American Legion Post 44 at 1633 Cleveland Avenue NW at 11 a.m. And in North Canton, the...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

North Canton Schools Moving On to Middle School Project

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton City School District is ready to talk to residents about a new middle school building. This, after the state agreed to fund their portion of the project. Superintendent Jeff Wendorf says they don’t even have a location for...
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in Tuscarawas County ATV Crash

SOMERDALE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in an ATV accident in northeast Tuscarawas County on Tuesday night. The state patrol says the 24-year-old was trying to turn onto Sattler Bottom Road near the town of Somerdale when the vehicle overturned. The unnamed victim...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Health Gets Big Grant for Republic Air Monitoring

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health’s Air Pollution Control Division will be able to do even more air monitoring near the Republic Steel Plant on 8th Street NE, even going to residents’ homes. A $300,000 EPA grant will access equipment that will...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Numbers Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A slight drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state for the last week. Over 10,000 cases in Ohio and 288 in Stark County. The number of new cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health is considered “significantly”...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

‘Enhanced Fire Danger’ for Carroll, Tusc

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service noting an Enhanced Fire Danger for much of southern and central Ohio, including Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties for Wednesday. Wind gusts will be just 15 miles an hour, but low relative humidities and dry vegetation can contribute to...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

