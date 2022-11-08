ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Orange roll Raiders in blowout win to start season 2-0

Senior Alaina Rice was the leading scorer for the Orange, canning 6 of 7 shots, including two three-pointers, for 16 points. In 29 games last year, the Florida native averaged just over four points per contest. But with 10 new faces on this year’s roster, Rice may have been able to secure not only more playing time but true scoring opportunities as the early season progresses.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend

Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse

Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Syracuse dentist gives back with free service to veterans

Veterans are being honored in many different ways on Veterans Day. One way a Syracuse dentist honors them is by offering free dental care. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Dental in Syracuse is offering free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions to any veteran on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dentist Dr. Joan Laura is in her 11th year of offering this service to the community’s veterans.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

2022 Veterans Day discounts in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To honor the people who have served the United States, businesses all over are having discounts to give them thanks for Veterans Day. Below is a list of discounts and freebies from AARP and Parade.com for all those who have risked their lives for our nation. Tops Friendly Market Tops Markets […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’

A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY

