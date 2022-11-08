Read full article on original website
Related
waer.org
Orange roll Raiders in blowout win to start season 2-0
Senior Alaina Rice was the leading scorer for the Orange, canning 6 of 7 shots, including two three-pointers, for 16 points. In 29 games last year, the Florida native averaged just over four points per contest. But with 10 new faces on this year’s roster, Rice may have been able to secure not only more playing time but true scoring opportunities as the early season progresses.
cuse.com
ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend
Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
cuse.com
Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse
Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Meet Section III’s 4 girls soccer state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Girls soccer teams from New Hartford, Westhill, Sauquoit Valley and Cincinnatus will be chasing after state titles this weekend. All four of those Section III those schools have reached their respective class semifinals, which will be held Saturday in the Cortland area.
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Syracuse’s newest Popeye’s fried chicken set to open in a famous retail strip
Syracuse, N.Y. — Goodbye Acropolis. Welcome Popeye’s. The newest location for the national Louisiana-style fried chicken chain opens Friday at 167 Marshall St. just off the Syracuse University campus. That’s the spot that had been home to the locally owned Acropolis Pizza, which served the SU area for 40 years until it closed earlier this year.
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Williams takes lead over Conole in NY 22nd Congressional District race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams has taken a slim lead over Democrat Francis Conole in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams leads by 1,721 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. That’s according to numbers reported by the...
May wins 48th State Senate race; Local New York State Assembly and Senate results
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Winners have been announced for local State Senate and State Assembly races. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, incumbent Rachel May has declared victory in the 48th State Senate Race. The 50th State Senate Race between John Mannion and Rebecca remained too close to call. New York State Assembly – local race […]
localsyr.com
Shelley has surprising lead in Onondaga County Sheriff race, Gonzalez not ready to concede
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With a 2,672 vote lead, Democrat Toby Shelley is declaring victory in the race for Onondaga County Sheriff. His Republican opponent, Esteban Gonzalez, tells NewsChannel 9 he’s not ready to concede. Gonzalez cites around 6,000 votes uncounted, including absentee and affidavit ballots. Gonzalez’s campaign...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
wrvo.org
Syracuse dentist gives back with free service to veterans
Veterans are being honored in many different ways on Veterans Day. One way a Syracuse dentist honors them is by offering free dental care. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Dental in Syracuse is offering free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions to any veteran on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dentist Dr. Joan Laura is in her 11th year of offering this service to the community’s veterans.
2022 Veterans Day discounts in Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To honor the people who have served the United States, businesses all over are having discounts to give them thanks for Veterans Day. Below is a list of discounts and freebies from AARP and Parade.com for all those who have risked their lives for our nation. Tops Friendly Market Tops Markets […]
Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’
A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
