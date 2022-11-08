ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody

JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WLBT

Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
RAYMOND, MS
CBS 42

Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
FLORA, MS
WLBT

Churches begin to rebuild after being set on fire by arsonist

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of Epiphany Lutheran Church were hoping to attend the church service this upcoming Sunday. After a devastating and destructive fire, church leaders are now left to pick up the pieces after becoming victims of arson. “Only a sick individual would do a thing like this,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies

JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy