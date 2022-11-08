Read full article on original website
WLBT
Man steals, crashes JPD cruiser after officer leaves vehicle unattended
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man stole and crashed a Jackson Police Department cruiser after an officer left the vehicle unattended, police say. It led to a pursuit that ended on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue near a Bailey Avenue McDonald’s around 10 p.m. The police vehicle was taken by...
Mississippi Link
Arson suspect arrested for setting 7 fires in West Jackson – also caught on camera breaking glass at College Hill Church
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with seven fires that were set in West Jackson November 8. Each fire was set in close proximity to Jackson State University, two of which are predominately black churches. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, located at 1505 Robinson Road, was one of the churches...
WAPT
Man accused of stealing JPD car, leading officers on chase not facing charges, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of stealing a Jackson police car and leading officers on a high-speed chase is not facing criminal charges, according to Jackson Police Chief James Davis. The man, who was taken into custody after the 30-minute chase, was taken to a hospital for treatment....
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
WAPT
Chief: Arson suspect caught on camera trying to break window at church hours before fires set
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's police chief confirmed thata man suspected of setting seven fires, including at two churches, was caught on camera hours before trying to break a glass door at another church. Surveillance video from College Hill Baptist Church shows a person who Chief James Davis said is...
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating seven overnight arsons, including at two churches
JACKSON, Miss. - Fire investigators are searching for more information regarding six overnight arsons that took place early Tuesday morning at and around Jackson State University. At least two of the buildings that were set on fire were churches, according to WLBT. One of the fires was set at the...
WAPT
Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
WKRG
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
WAPT
Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
WLBT
Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
WLBT
Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
WLBT
Churches begin to rebuild after being set on fire by arsonist
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of Epiphany Lutheran Church were hoping to attend the church service this upcoming Sunday. After a devastating and destructive fire, church leaders are now left to pick up the pieces after becoming victims of arson. “Only a sick individual would do a thing like this,...
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
WAPT
Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies
JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
brproud.com
Human remains found in Mississippi home after dog reportedly seen carrying severed arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in...
Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
