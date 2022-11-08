ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas 2022 midterm election results

By Nadine El-Bawab
 3 days ago

Voters in Texas are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the election for governor, 38 seats in the House and state attorney general

Polls will be open on Tuesday by 9 a.m. ET and close by 9 p.m. ET.

Only voters who meet the state's requirements can vote early by mail. Applications to vote by mail had to be received by Oct. 28. Ballots will continue to be received on Election Day if the envelope is not postmarked or on Wednesday if the envelope is postmarked on Election Day.

Early voting in Texas ran from Oct. 24 to Friday.

Voters will need to take a government-issued photo ID with them to polling locations.

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott is favored to win his reelection and stay in office despite a major challenge from former Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

The two have clashed over gun laws, abortion access and the governor's controversial policy of bussing migrants to liberal states, which he said was to protest Democrats' policies.

Abortions have all but stopped in Texas after the state's trigger law went into effect on Aug. 25 in the wake of Roe v. Wade being struck down by the Supreme Court. O'Rourke has promised he would fight to return to the standard established by Roe.

Separately, because of the results of the 2020 census, Texas gained two more seats in the U.S. House. That brings its total number to 38, all of which are on the ballot this year.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

Comments / 7

Mark Jensen
3d ago

Why does the headline say "results" when in fact the results won't be in until tomorrow. Polls just opened, not result ready. MSM can't even tell the truth "open from closed".

Reply
22
Gregory Ferraro
3d ago

it's not called News anymore, it's just opinionated propaganda Nonsense and talking heads that repeat the political party narrative that they favor... The REAL "PRESS" has been OPPRESSED by the Political Elites and the Corporate News Organization that own them!!!

Reply
9
LIBTARDSARETRAITORS
3d ago

#FakeNewsMedia at it AGAIN!!! How the hell they know results when people still voting??!! Unless they know something!!

Reply
13
