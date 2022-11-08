ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’

Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
MMAmania.com

Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight

Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frankie Edgar confirms he's retiring 'for sure' from MMA at UFC 281, shares favorite career moment

NEW YORK – Frankie Edgar is soon to be done with MMA. The former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger is hanging up the gloves after almost 20 years of professional fighting. Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) has his retirement fight this Saturday on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Arena. He takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout.
NEW YORK STATE
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. LIVE!...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch

NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK STATE
MMAmania.com

UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’

Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
Sportico

WWE Expands Talent Search to Africa in Renewed Globalization Push

WWE is catapulting itself into the Mother Continent in a move to increase its globalization efforts. The wrestling organization is deepening its ties to Africa by launching a continent-wide talent search to find its next African superstar. The new campaign is highlighted by a multi-day tryout in Lagos, Nigeria next February, where a select group of participants will win a chance to continue their journey in the United States and potentially earn a full-time WWE development contract. Thousands of men and women are expected to submit their applications for the February tryouts over the next couple of months. Planting deeper roots in...
ALABAMA STATE
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 live stream press conference video | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Weds., Nov. 9), LIVE at 6 p.m. ET featuring the top stars from the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card. UFC 281, which takes place this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Saraya Says She Is Officially Cleared To Wrestle, Challenges Britt Baker To A Match At AEW Full Gear

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured the highly-anticipated face-to-face meeting between top women’s division stars Saraya and Britt Baker. The segment began with Saraya revealing that she has finally been cleared to compete for AEW, which will be her first matchup since suffering a neck injury in WWE back in 2017, one that cause the former multi-time women’s champion to retire from in-ring action.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Another First for WWE In Saudi Arabia

WWE photographer Heather McLaughlin became the first-ever female photographer to shoot ringside at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia last weekend for Crown Jewel. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and commented on WWE’s female presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last weekend. While McLaughlin shot photos from ringside, referees Aja Smith and Jessika Carr officiated some of the matches, while RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley, and Dakota Kai and IYO SKY regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy