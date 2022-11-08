Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
MMAmania.com
Official UFC 282 poster ‘coming in hot’ for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’ PPV rematch on Dec. 10
Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his first 205-pound title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now...
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 1: Israel Adesanya (sort of) mows down a beehive
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
MMAmania.com
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight
Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Michael Chandler knocks off Dustin Poirier, earns lightweight title shot
Will the real lightweight title contender please stand up?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to the three-round slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, set for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
UFC 281 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan returns after two months
The ninth numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event...
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 3: 'Meatball' Molly McCann arrives and does some autograph work
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
Frankie Edgar confirms he's retiring 'for sure' from MMA at UFC 281, shares favorite career moment
NEW YORK – Frankie Edgar is soon to be done with MMA. The former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger is hanging up the gloves after almost 20 years of professional fighting. Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) has his retirement fight this Saturday on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Arena. He takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. LIVE!...
MMA Fighting
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch
NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
UFC 281's Wellington Turman aspires to be like training partner Glover Teixeira
NEW YORK – Wellington Turman met the media Wednesday ahead of his fight at UFC 281. Turman (18-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) takes on Andre Petroski (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in a middleweight fight on the ESPNews preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the event’s media day in Manhattan, Turman took questions from media members before his fight.
MMAmania.com
Watch UFC 281 analysts struggle to provide betting advice following wager ban, gambling investigation
Former UFC lightweight-turned-MMA analyst Paul Felder was back in front of the cameras this week alongside current UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa to break down the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE!...
WWE Expands Talent Search to Africa in Renewed Globalization Push
WWE is catapulting itself into the Mother Continent in a move to increase its globalization efforts. The wrestling organization is deepening its ties to Africa by launching a continent-wide talent search to find its next African superstar. The new campaign is highlighted by a multi-day tryout in Lagos, Nigeria next February, where a select group of participants will win a chance to continue their journey in the United States and potentially earn a full-time WWE development contract. Thousands of men and women are expected to submit their applications for the February tryouts over the next couple of months. Planting deeper roots in...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 live stream press conference video | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Weds., Nov. 9), LIVE at 6 p.m. ET featuring the top stars from the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card. UFC 281, which takes place this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 2: Alex Pereira's son recalls mocking Israel Adesanya after KO loss
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Says She Is Officially Cleared To Wrestle, Challenges Britt Baker To A Match At AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured the highly-anticipated face-to-face meeting between top women’s division stars Saraya and Britt Baker. The segment began with Saraya revealing that she has finally been cleared to compete for AEW, which will be her first matchup since suffering a neck injury in WWE back in 2017, one that cause the former multi-time women’s champion to retire from in-ring action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Another First for WWE In Saudi Arabia
WWE photographer Heather McLaughlin became the first-ever female photographer to shoot ringside at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia last weekend for Crown Jewel. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and commented on WWE’s female presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last weekend. While McLaughlin shot photos from ringside, referees Aja Smith and Jessika Carr officiated some of the matches, while RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley, and Dakota Kai and IYO SKY regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
