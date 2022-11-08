Read full article on original website
Walz Kicks off Second Term
As the dust from the midterm elections settles, Governor Tim Walz is wasting no time outlining his second-term plans:. “Make community safe. Invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation. Invest in education, all of the things that we talked about on the campaign we have the capacity to do that.”
Schultz concedes defeat in MN attorney general race
Republican Jim Schultz is conceding defeat in the race for Minnesota attorney general. Schultz said even though the race hadn’t been formally called, he’d call Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to congratulate him. Final unofficial results showed Ellison with less than a one-percent lead, but his campaign said there’s no way Schultz could close that gap, and it’s outside the threshold for a recount. Schultz says he’s proud of the race he and his campaign ran and received the highest percentage of the vote for a Republican candidate for statewide constitutional office in 30 years and carried 76 of Minnesota’s 87 counties.
Education Minnesota’s Agenda Includes Fully Funding Public Education
Education Minnesota says its top priority heading into the next legislative session is getting lawmakers to fully fund public education. President Denise Specht:. “Fully funded public education in Minnesota will mean a sustained multibillion-dollar increase in the money the state provides to its school districts. And we’re ready to hold accountable, all the politicians who promised full funding on the campaign trail.”
Minnesota ‘Give to the Max Day’ is Next Thursday
Organizers are gearing up for Give to the Max Day on Thursday November 14th. Minnesota’s so-called ‘annual giving holiday’ is a 24-hour fundraiser for nonprofits, schools and organizations. Deputy Executive Director Jenna Ray says you can make a donation online at Give-Mn-dot-org:. “You’ll see we have a...
Minnesota Farmers Meeting At Ag And Food Summit
(Minneapolis, MN) — Farmers from across the state are meeting at the Minnesota Ag and Food Summit. Agriculture workers gathered yesterday at the Minneapolis Convention Center for AgriGrowth’s 2022 event. The group discussed struggles farmers are facing such as high planting costs and inflation, drought conditions, and supply chain issues. Senator Tina Smith spoke at the event, saying farmers have the support of the federal government.
Annual Survey Shows Slight Decline in MN Workplace Injuries & Illness
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reporting a slight drop in workplace injury and illness in the state last year. Spokesman James Honerman says their annual survey of about 39 hundred establishments:. “Showed a decrease of almost three thousand injury and illnesses in 2021 compared to 2020. And...
