ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

This is what The Crown season five cast looks like compared to the real-life royals

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SC8M_0j2xWRh700

Season five of hit Netflix series The Crown is upon us, and it has an all-new cast.

As the series reaches the Nineties, we bid adieu to Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales, and welcome Imelda Staunton and Elizabeth Debicki , respectively, in their places.

While early reviews of the series have called it the “definition of first world problems” , viewers who love scandal are in for a treat as the new series explores everything from “tampongate” to Diana’s infamous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir .

With Dominic West in for a middle-aged King Charles III and Khalid Abdalla as Diana’s lover Dodi Fayed, here’s how the cast of season five of The Crown stacks up against its real life counterparts.

Imelda Satunton as Queen Elizabeth II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9UQy_0j2xWRh700

Imelda Staunton has taken on the role of the Queen in her late sixties and early seventies, as she tackles the breakdown of her children’s marriages, and the scandals that plagued the royal family in the Nineties.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux7qZ_0j2xWRh700

Jonathan Pryce plays a late middle-aged Prince Philip. “[Phillip’s] a highly educated, intelligent intellectual with great interests in the natural world and in the sciences. I think I wanted to present more of that side of him,” Pryce told Vanity Fair . “I also grew to like him and realised he had a sense of humor and a sense of fun.”

Dominic West as Prince Charles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsn49_0j2xWRh700

Dominic West plays Prince Charles, now King Charles III, in possibly the most dramatic period his life. During the early Nineties the King divorced Diana and saw an intimate conversation between himself and Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Consort, released to the public.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YG4HF_0j2xWRh700

Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana goes through a tumultuous few years in the early Nineties. As well as her divorce from Charles, she also recorded secret tapes for journalist Andrew Morton’s book and appeared in Martin Bashir’s now-controversial Panorama interview on the BBC.

Claudia Harrison and Theo Fraser Steele as the Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHwvh_0j2xWRh700

In the Nineties, Anne, the Princess Royal met and fell in love with Timothy Laurence, who was then an equerry for Queen Elizabeth II. Actors Claudia Harrison and Theo Fraser Steele depict this meeting in the new season.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKipp_0j2xWRh700

Olivia Williams looks uncanny as Camilla Parker Bowles in the new season of The Crown . During a roundtable discussion with the costume designers and hair and makeup lead of The Crown , Sidonie Roberts, associate costume designer and head buyer said of Williams: “She’s quite chic isn’t she, Olivia Williams? Because some of the stuff we were putting on Camilla … it absolutely goes to show you how much the wig and makeup help us.”

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oayqs_0j2xWRh700

Lesley Manville plays a lively Princess Margaret in The Crown ’s fifth season, and viewers will feel satisfied as one of her older romantic storylines comes to a close.

Senan West and Will Powell as Prince William and Prince Harry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRPVQ_0j2xWRh700

There are four actors who play a young Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex this season, but the older more prominent versions are Senan West (the son of Dominic West) as Prince William, and Will Powell as Prince Harry.

Salim Dau as Mohamed Al-Fayed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1jJ1_0j2xWRh700

Salim Dau shines in his role as billionaire businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed. The father of Dodi, Al-Fayed plays an integral role in one of this season’s episodes.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A81eb_0j2xWRh700

Khalid Abdalla’s Dodi Fayed appears more towards the end of this season. His character is set to play a more prominent role in season six.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Fox News

'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles

Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
Looper

Elizabeth Debicki Describes The Honor Of Wearing Diana's Revenge Dress On The Crown As 'Powerful'

In its most recent seasons, the dramatization of the modern British monarchy in "The Crown" has aired alongside several dramatic events in the real royal family. Season 5 of the award-winning show will debut shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Meanwhile, Season 4 of the Netflix hit aired around the same time that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was drawing modern-day comparisons to Princess Diana's tragic story.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
In Style

A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"

The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly Nixing Longstanding Royal Traditions While Planning King Charles III’s Coronation

King Charles III’s official coronation on May 6, 2023 is going to be much more modern, thanks in large part to Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly is taking planning for his father’s coronation very seriously and wants the ceremony to reflect the royal family’s updated values, cutting all of the “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” elements from the coronation.
In Style

Queen Camilla Was Reportedly "Behind" Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2007 Breakup

Long before Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, they were just two young adults navigating the beginning of a relationship, which included a shocking three-month split back in 2007. And while it may not have lasted long (and the couple is currently happily married with three children), additional details surrounding the split have revealed what — or rather, who — may have played a key role in the royal breakup.
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
The Independent

The Independent

919K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy