Georgia State

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result

Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different. The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. Walker and his opponent, Raphael...
Newsweek

Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Senate race could go to runoff; Kemp wins 2nd term; GOP sweeps down-ballot races

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has secured a second...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How Democrats' outreach to Black voters impacted the election

Quentin James, president of The Collective, joins NPR to discuss whether Democrats heeded a warning to engage earlier with voters of color. Joining us now is Quentin James. He is president of The Collective. It's a political action committee that works to get Black candidates elected. In June of 2021, he was on this program urging Democrats not to wait to engage voters of color. Let's listen.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

New U.S. representative says Republican success hinges on 'loving message'

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with U.S. Rep.-elect Rich McCormick of Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB's All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Control of Congress matters. But which party now runs your state might matter more

Who leads your state's government shapes daily life in the United States. These governors and legislatures make policy on guns, abortion, education and the environment. Combined with gridlock at the federal level, "where you live now increasingly determines what policies you live under," said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at UC San Diego.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

