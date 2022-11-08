Read full article on original website
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result
Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different. The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. Walker and his opponent, Raphael...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are going to a runoff in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Georgia again is key to control of the U.S. Senate, as incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are heading into a Dec. 6 runoff. With more than 3.9 million votes reported and more left to count, neither...
What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only two...
Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races
Control of the House and Senate is still not yet known. Either party needs to win two of three of the remaining competitive seats to win control of the Senate. And it could all come down to a Georgia runoff next month. Republicans are still on a path to win...
Watch: Biden takes questions about the midterm elections results
President Biden is holding a press conference at the White House following Democrats' better-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterms. Though Democrats are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, control of the Senate is still up in the air. Several key Senate races, including those in Nevada and Arizona, remain too close to call.
'Lawmakers: Beyond the Dome' explores the impact of education-centered legislation
Those laws include House Bill 1178, Parents' Bill of Rights; House Bill 1084, which rules how race is taught in schools; and Senate Bill 377 which focuses on divisive concepts. Host and Capitol correspondent for Lawmakers Donna Lowry will lead the discussion. Lowry has extensive experience reporting on education and...
Political Rewind: Senate race could go to runoff; Kemp wins 2nd term; GOP sweeps down-ballot races
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has secured a second...
A day after Election Day, here's where things stand
As predicted, Election Day has kicked off the next phase of this Election Season — with multiple close races in the House yet to be decided and control of the Senate potentially not known for about a month with a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. Follow election results for...
Turnout among young voters was the second highest for a midterm in past 30 years
About 27% of voters between the ages of 18-29 cast a ballot in the midterm election this year, according to an early estimate from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University, also known as CIRCLE. Researchers say the 2022 election had the second...
How Democrats' outreach to Black voters impacted the election
Quentin James, president of The Collective, joins NPR to discuss whether Democrats heeded a warning to engage earlier with voters of color. Joining us now is Quentin James. He is president of The Collective. It's a political action committee that works to get Black candidates elected. In June of 2021, he was on this program urging Democrats not to wait to engage voters of color. Let's listen.
Democrat Jocelyn Benson is reelected as Michigan secretary of state
Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who faced death threats after overseeing the 2020 election, has been reelected secretary of state of Michigan, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Benson defeated Republican Kristina Karamo, a far-right candidate who has spread a number of baseless conspiracies about elections and other things.
New U.S. representative says Republican success hinges on 'loving message'
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with U.S. Rep.-elect Rich McCormick of Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB's All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
Control of Congress matters. But which party now runs your state might matter more
Who leads your state's government shapes daily life in the United States. These governors and legislatures make policy on guns, abortion, education and the environment. Combined with gridlock at the federal level, "where you live now increasingly determines what policies you live under," said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at UC San Diego.
A mixed bag for cannabis legalization efforts in five states
It was a mixed night for cannabis advocates as measures to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana passed in Maryland and Missouri but were soundly rejected in reliably red Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. The two wins mean 21 states, D.C. and two U.S. territories have now legalized cannabis for recreational...
