Crews battle fire at old Mecca schoolhouse
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at the old Mecca schoolhouse. According to Jim Fellows, fire chief for the Mecca Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 3 a.m. He said the roof collapsed and the building is likely a total loss. As...
Update: Washington man dies after logging accident
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Daviess County Sheriff Gary Allison has confirmed that Galen Ray Wagler, 26, has died as a result of his injuries in this incident. Original: A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday.
Long voting lines may cause delays in Vigo Co. results
VIGO COUNTY. Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Vigo County voters are still in line waiting to cast their votes, poll workers have expressed it may cause a possible delay in results. While Vigo County voting stations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., if a voter is in line before 6 p.m. they are able to complete the process and cast their votes. As there has been a large turnout of voters this year, the lines are long and residents are waiting.
Women supporting women with recovery program
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Phoenix House of Terre Haute is a faith based residential recovery program for women. The program provides a structured sober-living environment in local homes. Women and their children are welcomed into these homes to create a recovery lifestyle. Director DeAnna Griffin said the program focuses on building a sisterhood.
Election 2022: Bobbitt wins Sullivan Sheriff race
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Democratic Candidate Jason Bobbitt will be the next sheriff of Sullivan County. Voters were tasked with choosing a new sheriff after Clark Cottom, the current Sullivan County Sheriff, announced he would be stepping down at the end of his second term. Democratic candidate Jason...
Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff.
Update: Independent candidate left off Vigo ballot won’t contest results
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Representatives with the Vigo County Board of Elections confirmed reports that Cody Alsman, an independent candidate, was left off the ballot in the race for 45th State Representative. Alsman is facing incumbent Bruce Borders in the race. This impacts three precincts in Southern Vigo County:...
