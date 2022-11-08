VIGO COUNTY. Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Vigo County voters are still in line waiting to cast their votes, poll workers have expressed it may cause a possible delay in results. While Vigo County voting stations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., if a voter is in line before 6 p.m. they are able to complete the process and cast their votes. As there has been a large turnout of voters this year, the lines are long and residents are waiting.

