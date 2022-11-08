ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women's manager calls for more diversity in football

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football - and believes the Football Association are tackling the issue. The FA's second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman's Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
SkySports

Wheelchair World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Higgins haul sees Wales set up England wheelchair semi-final showdown. Wales will face England in the semi-finals of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup after they qualified with a comfortable 70-36 victory over Scotland. Wales looked the most likely throughout the contest and two tries from...
SkySports

Reece James: Chelsea and England defender will miss World Cup in Qatar due to injury

Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar because of injury. After discussions with Gareth Southgate on Tuesday, it was decided the Chelsea full-back has not recovered sufficiently from the knee injury he picked up against AC Milan last month. James flew to Dubai to undergo an intensive rehabilitation...
SkySports

Romesh Ranganathan's hilarious interview with Gareth Southgate

Romesh Ranganathan sits down with Gareth Southgate to discuss waistcoats, Rob Beckett's Euros antics and England's prospects at the World Cup. Watch Rob & Romesh vs The Three Lions exclusively on Sky and NOW from November 16.
SkySports

Sadio Mane a major doubt for World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Jurgen Klopp has revealed that not signing Heung-Min Son when he was Borussia Dortmund boss is one of the "big mistakes in his life". THE GUARDIAN. Gareth Southgate is set to recall Marcus Rashford and is poised to replace the...
SkySports

Rangers players 'need a break' during World Cup, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after Antonio Colak was added to the club's injury list. Striker Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining the Ibrox side in the summer, picked up a knock in the midweek win over Hearts and will miss Saturday's match at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy