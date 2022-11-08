Read full article on original website
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in
Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho
There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
An Idaho Guy Preps for a Diesel Shortage and the End Times
In the old days, they would’ve called me a hoarder. Now I’m a prepper! People tell me I shouldn’t publicly talk about these things. They warn that if the slop hits the fan I’m going to be a target. First, there are people who’ve filled barns with canned and dry goods. They would likely be a better source for any marauders. I also live in a part of town where many of my neighbors are cops.
I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car
There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho
I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
Watch Upcoming Peak Of Leonid Meteors In Southern Idaho
One of the planet's most dynamic meteor events will be approaching next week's end in North America. The Leonid Meteors will be racing across the night sky on consecutive evenings as numerous space rocks are expected to be highly visible for hours in an impressive celestial crescendo. The weather in...
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Your Vote Does and Doesn’t Matter in the State of Idaho
November has begun and while many think of Thanksgiving, Fall, and the beginning of Christmas shopping with the month, it also means that voting season is here. While early voting has been open for a bit, many wait until voting day to cast their ballots. For those that don't know, as it is easy to forget sometimes, the polls are open on November 8, which is fast approaching. While this year is not a presidential election, it doesn't mean you should skip voting. We are blessed with the freedom to vote for those in power and should exercise that right, but in Idaho does it mean as much as it does in other states?
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
Why Cats are the Worst and Dogs Are Better to Own in Idaho
Owning a pet can be one of the great joys in life. Depending on what you own, it can be your best friend or your child, and they can often make bad days better. Pets take time, effort, money, and love, but they are worth it most of the time. There has been a great debate for years about what the best pet is and it usually comes down to the simple question of dogs or cats. In Idaho, there can be a case made for either one, but the correct answer is dogs are the best pet, especially in Idaho, and here is why.
How to Make it Through the Long Winter Stuck Inside in Idaho
The warm days of summer and the pleasant days of fall are a memory of the past now, as the weather has shifted and the cold has made its way to southern Idaho. As the wind picks up, the temperatures drop, and the inevitable snow and rain come, many of us will turn to staying indoors instead of enjoying the great outdoors for the coming months. This can seem depressing a little, but there is much to do indoors this fall and winter, and Idahoans have decided to share how they enjoy spending time inside.
What Would Convince You To Drive An Electric Car In Idaho?
Electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years, not just in appearance but in reliability and variety. But not everyone is jumping on the EV bandwagon in Idaho. Yet. I’m honestly a fan of some of the new models of electric cars. The Tesla Roadster is exponentially more aesthetically pleasing than the Toyota Prius. The new Hummer EV is arguably just as tough looking as a gas-powered Hummer and most other EVs look like regular cars instead of tiny bug-looking vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and Smart Fortwo.
Why the People of Idaho Are Drinking Water Wrong
There are certain things that human instincts teach us that nobody has to show us how to do. Nobody teaches you to blink as a baby, or how to breathe, you just come out knowing how to do it. Eating and drinking are also things that your body and brain figure out without help. Babies may need help latching on to mommy or taking a bottle, but their instinct is to suck and swallow the milk that comes out. Despite knowing how to do these instinctual things, you may be surprised to find out you have been doing one of them wrong this whole time, but don't worry you can now learn how to do it the proper way.
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
