Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
Powerball winning numbers finally announced
After a delay in drawing numbers Monday night, people were waiting on the edge of their seat for answers Tuesday morning.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing held...
Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Powerball winning $1.2 billion jackpot numbers Wednesday: 2 California tickets come close
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X. Nobody won, but two tickets in California came close, matching five numbers. The two "5/5" tickets in California were sold at the Eastland Food Market in the Southern California city...
WJCL
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
KCCI.com
An estimated $1.5 billion is in play after Wednesday's Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets
Video above: Lottery players buy tickets as Powerball jackpot grows. Powerball players -- your chance at winning "Who Wants to Be a Billionaire" continues for another round. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23.
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
Comments / 0