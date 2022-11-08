Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Sour Grapes: Losing Candidates In Wyoming Vent Frustration With Election Results
There were a handful of losing Wyoming politicians who did not take the high road in conceding their races in the general election Tuesday night. "My opponent didn't show up for any debates and kept a steady stream of insults and...
cowboystatedaily.com
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
Wyoming's elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. "We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,"...
cowboystatedaily.com
By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election
After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday's general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
cowboystatedaily.com
Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, Wins Reelection To House District 46 Seat
Wyoming House District 46 Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie should keep his seat, according to election results reported by the Albany County Clerk's office late Tuesday. With 10 of 16 precincts reporting, Andrew had a commanding lead with more than...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election
Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state's first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
oilcity.news
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s First Black Elected Sheriff Pledges Transparency, Focus On Mental Health Response
The Albany County Sheriff's Office is moving forward after a rough few years marred by an deputy fatally shooting a Laramie man and an erosion of public trust. Now the office is nearly fully staffed at a time when other...
newslj.com
U.S. House candidate Hageman, other Republicans win easily
CHEYENNE — As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state. She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m. Democratic candidate Lynette Greybull...
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
Laramie County Sees Lowest Voter Turnout Since 2014
2022 - 63.23%. "In previous midterms, we've had some highly contested races. For example, for governor and some other positions," said County Clerk Debra Lee. "That was not so much the case with this general election." Lee says many of the races were decided at the primary, which is often...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republican Tamara Trujillo Beats Former Dem Lawmaker Sara Burlingame In Cheyenne House Race
Republican Tamara Trujillo of Cheyenne knocked off Democrat candidate Sara Burlingame in House District 44 on Tuesday night. With all of the district's votes counted except for mail ballots, a total of 1,360 votes, Trujillo thumped Burlingame in the election by...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State
Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
Sheridan Media
Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022
On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
Have Democrats Given Up On Wyoming?
In the 2022 Wyoming midterm election cycle Democrats lost a lot of ground in Wyoming. Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David lost in a big way to Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie in Wyoming House District 46. That despite all of the money poured into her campaign. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Amendment A” Passes In Wyoming, Gives Local Govt’s Freedom To Invest Tax Money In Stocks
Wyoming voters have given more flexibility to local governments to invest their tax money on stocks and equities, passing Amendment A in Tuesday's general election. The amendment gives cities and counties the go-ahead to invest in higher-risk stocks and equities....
