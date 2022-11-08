ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
WYOMING STATE
By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday’s general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
WYOMING STATE
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School

WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
WYOMING STATE
Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, Wins Reelection To House District 46 Seat

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming House District 46 Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie should keep his seat, according to election results reported by the Albany County Clerk’s office late Tuesday. With 10 of 16 precincts reporting, Andrew had a commanding lead with more than...
LARAMIE, WY
Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that “traveling through” private...
WYOMING STATE
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday’s election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming’s red wave didn’t capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
WYOMING STATE
U.S. House candidate Hageman, other Republicans win easily

CHEYENNE — As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state. She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m. Democratic candidate Lynette Greybull...
CHEYENNE, WY
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Laramie County Sees Lowest Voter Turnout Since 2014

2022 - 63.23%. "In previous midterms, we've had some highly contested races. For example, for governor and some other positions," said County Clerk Debra Lee. "That was not so much the case with this general election." Lee says many of the races were decided at the primary, which is often...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Gray is Wyoming’s next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
WYOMING STATE
Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022

On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
WYOMING STATE
Have Democrats Given Up On Wyoming?

In the 2022 Wyoming midterm election cycle Democrats lost a lot of ground in Wyoming. Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David lost in a big way to Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie in Wyoming House District 46. That despite all of the money poured into her campaign. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock...
WYOMING STATE
