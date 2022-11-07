Read full article on original website
Proper Wellness Center Dispensary Humboldt
Proper Wellness Center is Eureka’s Premiere Cannabis Dispensary, we have a huge selection of top-quality flowers, concentrates, edibles, and CBD products from brands like cookies, alien labs and more. located on highway 101 in Humboldt county, 517 5th st Eureka, Ca 95501. Now with Delivery Servicing Arcata, CA Mckinleyville, Eureka, Trinidad, Fortuna and more! Check our website for delivery radius and minimums.
Ecocann/High Tide Lounge
High Tide Lounge is Eureka’s first indoor cannabis consumption venue. Located in the heart of beautiful Old Town at 300 F St. We feature a variety of smoking accessories including Stundenglass gravity bongs, glassware, and dab rigs. Join us for a relaxed smoke session, night out with friends, or just come by to enjoy the environment and entertainment!
