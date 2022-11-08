Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Observer
Environmental Advocates Push for More Regulations Against Concrete Batch Plants in Texas
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is working on amendments to the air quality standard permit for concrete batch plants in the state. The first public meeting for this amendment process took place Wednesday in Austin, where attendees asked the agency how and if it planned to provide more protections for the environment and communities living near these batch plants.
Dallas Observer
After Contentious Midterm Election, Gov. Greg Abbott and Republicans Hang Onto Texas
Texas Republicans walked away with a handy victory in Tuesday's midterm elections. Across the country, the election was widely viewed as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first two years in the Oval Office. In Texas, voters picked the state’s top officials, including the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among others.
Comments / 0