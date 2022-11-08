Read full article on original website
Related
$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California. The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida. Precise location […]
Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to grow to $1.6 billion. Powerball has gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.
Monday's Powerball jackpot jumps to a record $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.9 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Saturday night.
Powerball: Jackpot winner from $2 billion drawing announced
There was finally a winner from the $2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing that was scheduled for Monday night and delayed until Tuesday morning. It states on the Powerball website that the winning ticket was sold in California. The cash value of the estimated $2 billion prize is worth $997.6 million.
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?
You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
9News
‘Voting report card’ mailers are legal in most states
In the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election, VERIFY viewers have sent us a number of questions about mailers that have been sent to their homes. “Voter Report Cards” from the Voter Participation Center, a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase voter registration among young people, were even sent to some people on the VERIFY team. One read: “Public records indicate that you are eligible to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8. Who you vote for is private, but whether or not you vote is public record.”
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
Comments / 0