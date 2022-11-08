ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California. The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida. Precise location […]
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?

You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
‘Voting report card’ mailers are legal in most states

In the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election, VERIFY viewers have sent us a number of questions about mailers that have been sent to their homes. “Voter Report Cards” from the Voter Participation Center, a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase voter registration among young people, were even sent to some people on the VERIFY team. One read: “Public records indicate that you are eligible to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8. Who you vote for is private, but whether or not you vote is public record.”
