ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13B4Ml_0j2x92k300

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm's investment in a German container terminal.

German company Elmos said late Monday that it was informed by the Economy Ministry that the sale of its factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.” The ministry previously “had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved,” Elmos added.

Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. The planned 85 million-euro (dollar) sale was announced in December.

The change comes as Germany struggles with the extent it should allow Chinese companies to invest in Europe's biggest economy.

The Cabinet, which will hold its weekly meeting Wednesday, reached a compromise late last month after officials argued over whether to allow China's COSCO to take a 35% stake in a container terminal at the Hamburg port.

Members of two junior parties in the governing coalition opposed that deal while Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, downplayed its significance.

COSCO was cleared to take a stake below 25%, with a threshold above that allowing an investor can block a company’s decisions.

Scholz traveled to Beijing last week, becoming the first leader from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to meet President Xi Jinping since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit, coming shortly after Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at home, drew some criticism at home.

Scholz is encouraging companies to diversify but not discouraging business with China. He said before the trip that "we don't want decoupling from China" but that "we will reduce one-sided dependencies in the spirit of smart diversification."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Action News Jax

Spain appeases Catalans with planned reform of sedition law

MADRID — (AP) — The two parties making up Spain’s leftist coalition government on Friday presented a proposal to reform the centuries-old crime of sedition, which was one of the main charges against pro-independence Catalan activists and politicians convicted for their roles in a 2017 secession push.
Action News Jax

Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's military said Wednesday it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure the country's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia's worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.
Action News Jax

EU expects recession to hit this year as inflation hangs on

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power.
Action News Jax

Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK — (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company's bankruptcy filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Sally Beauty announces it will close 350 stores in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced Thursday that it will close 350 stores in the United States. According to the company, the closures will take place in December. Sally Beauty Supply sells hair care, nail supplies and beauty store supplies. The company that owns Sally Beauty Supply, Sally Beauty Holdings, has more...
Action News Jax

Wall Street adds more gains onto winning week; crypto falls

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street tacked more onto its stupendous surge from a day before, leaving the market with its biggest weekly gain since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose twice as much. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher. Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.
Action News Jax

Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory. Russia’s...
Action News Jax

OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI — (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will...
Action News Jax

Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, allowing Ukrainian forces to move cautiously toward reclaiming the country’s only Russian-occupied provincial capital in what would be a major morale-boosting victory. In a statement carried by Russian...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Disney planning hiring freeze, possible layoffs

Cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, limited travel and possible layoffs, are coming to Disney, according to a memo sent Friday by the company’s CEO. Days after Disney posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fourth quarter, CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to executives detailing cost-cutting initiatives at the company.
Action News Jax

Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains Friday onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% a day after soaring 5.5% for its best day in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points to its surge of more than 1,200 from a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy