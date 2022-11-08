ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.
NEVADA STATE
Georgia secretary of state’s race chosen for required audit

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the...
GEORGIA STATE
Illinois governor eyes legislative allies after reelection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that his reelection a day earlier indicates that voters want Illinois “to be a beacon of hope and opportunity and caring” and declared his desire to serve the state as governor while dismissing the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
NEBRASKA STATE
Why AP called Pennsylvania governor’s race for Josh Shapiro

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Doug Mastriano could not catch up to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s lead in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The deeper into the night it got, the clearer it was that the GOP state senator couldn’t overtake Shapiro’s lead. That’s when The Associated Press...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor, beating a little-known Democrat who has never held elected office. He defeated Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither candidate campaigned extensively. Gordon ran on his efforts...
WYOMING STATE
After big S. Dakota win, Noem looks to tax cut, abortion ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage late Tuesday after a hearty reelection win in her deep red state, speaking behind a sign that captured her ambition for staying in the national spotlight: “America’s governor.”. The Republican governor has sprung to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Why AP called the Florida governor’s race for Ron DeSantis

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED FLORIDA FOR RON DESANTIS. Gov. Ron DeSantis outperformed former Gov. Charlie Crist in a number of areas where Florida Democrats have typically outperformed Republicans. That’s why AP called the race for DeSantis over the Democrat Crist on Tuesday. DeSantis was elected four...
FLORIDA STATE
Race for New York governor may be a toss-up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one, it might surprise you the race for governor is so close. Incumbent Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul had a double-digit lead in the polls just months ago. That lead has narrowed considerably with Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin closing the gap.
NEW YORK STATE
Good Question: How valid are lottery drawings?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question has to do with something we’ve been hearing about a lot lately, the lottery. After more than 40 drawings, the Powerball jackpot is finally going home with one lucky winner from California. Monday night’s drawing had to be delayed until Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties. There was another recent lottery anomaly that had some people asking how do they know the drawings are accurate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Man charged in connection with ‘broad’ threat to synagogues

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and...
SAYREVILLE, NJ

