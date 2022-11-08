Several prominent names from the world of sports supposedly have tweeted out what would count as big news — except none of those posts are real. They arrived Wednesday from fake accounts that bore the “blue check” that Twitter started offering to anyone who would pay to appear to be verified on the social media platform. So, no, LeBron James does not want to leave the Los Angeles Lakers. And, no, Adam Schefter is not reporting that Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. And NHL star Connor McDavid has not been traded. All of the accounts making those claims have been suspended.

2 DAYS AGO