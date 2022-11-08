ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron hurt late in Clippers’ 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points and eight rebounds before leaving the court gingerly with less than five minutes to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers said James felt discomfort in his left leg. He appeared to be experiencing pain in his groin. Paul George scored 29 points as the Clippers extended their recent domination of their arena roommates with their ninth consecutive victory over the Lakers. The Clippers still haven’t lost to the Lakers under coach Tyronn Lue, who took over in October 2020.
Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news

Several prominent names from the world of sports supposedly have tweeted out what would count as big news — except none of those posts are real. They arrived Wednesday from fake accounts that bore the “blue check” that Twitter started offering to anyone who would pay to appear to be verified on the social media platform. So, no, LeBron James does not want to leave the Los Angeles Lakers. And, no, Adam Schefter is not reporting that Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. And NHL star Connor McDavid has not been traded. All of the accounts making those claims have been suspended.

