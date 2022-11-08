Mary Henson, 75, of Newport departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born in Newport on November 29, 1946, to Robert E. Cullins Sr. and Irene Johnson Cullins. Mary graduated from Newport High School. After graduating she was in the first LPN class at White River Vo-Tech, attending the program before the building was even built. She did her training at Harris Hospital. She retired in 2014, after forty years of nursing. She loved nursing and her patients. In her younger years, she loved being outside and enjoying the sunshine. In her later years, she enjoyed going to casinos.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO