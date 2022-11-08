Patricia Merle Matheny Whitaker of Batesville, Arkansas was reunited with her beloved husband, Bob, on November 2, 2022. She was born May 22, 1947, in Sidney, Arkansas. Patricia and Bob married when she was just 17. They started their lives together in Batesville but made Ft. Worth, Texas their home for most of their 34-year marriage.

