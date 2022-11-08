Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mary Ethel Davis
Mary Ethel Davis, 73, of Tuckerman, departed this life on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1949, to Evelyn (Hicks) Cox. Mary was a former member of the Eastern Star, the VFW and the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved cooking big meals for her family. She also enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds, crocheting and painting.
Obituary: Patricia Merle Matheny Whitaker
Patricia Merle Matheny Whitaker of Batesville, Arkansas was reunited with her beloved husband, Bob, on November 2, 2022. She was born May 22, 1947, in Sidney, Arkansas. Patricia and Bob married when she was just 17. They started their lives together in Batesville but made Ft. Worth, Texas their home for most of their 34-year marriage.
Obituary: Pauletta Knapp
Pauletta Knapp, 75, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home. Pauletta was born on August 25, 1947, in Trenton, Tennessee to the late William “Newt” Perry Henson and Willie Hensley Henson. Pauletta was a 16-year breast cancer survivor and worked alongside her late husband of 54 years as a truck driver. She will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Nova Joe’s celebrates first anniversary at Batesville location with a ribbon cutting
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Nova Joe’s last Friday to celebrate the first anniversary at the restaurant’s new Batesville location. “We are so thankful for all the support this community has shown over the years, with all our crazy ideas,” Nova Joe’s...
Obituary: Elinor Murray (Snowman) Wade
Elinor Murray (Snowman) Wade (88 years old) of the Round Bottom area in Stone County, Arkansas was born on 29 March 1934 on the Snowman Farm in Woodland, Maine. She died at Unity Health Hospital in Searcy, Arkansas on 3 November 2022. She is survived by 5 children: Juanita (Wade)...
Lyon College invites public to Veterans Day ceremony
The public is invited to a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Lyon College in partnership with local veterans’ service organizations at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Rd. in Batesville. The keynote speaker will be...
Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing party scheduled for Nov. 16
Compass Church Batesville is having an Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing party on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items, and small toys will be prepared and packed and then will be sent to children in war-torn and impoverished areas. Compass Church...
Lyon College and UAMS to collaborate on the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine
Lyon College will collaborate with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) for the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine. Earlier this year, the college announced its plans to develop Arkansas’s first dental and veterinary medicine schools in collaboration with Little Rock’s OneHealth Education Group. (Click here for that story from White River Now.)
Heath Sanders coming to Ozarka College Friday
UPDATE: With the Melbourne Bearkatz participating in the state football playoffs, the Heath Sanders performance has been rescheduled for Jan. 21. Rising country music star Heath Sanders will perform a live acoustic show at Ozarka College in Melbourne on Friday, Nov. 11. Sanders, who was named a Pandora Country Artist...
Run the College 5K raises money for Student Emergency Fund
The first annual Run the College 5K, held on Oct. 29, 2022, raised nearly $2,000 for the UACCB Foundation Student Emergency Fund. Forty racers (pictured above before the 5K) completed the three-lap course set on the campus of the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). The Student Emergency...
Bracelet worth almost $38k reported stolen from Jonesboro jewelry store
Two people left a Jonesboro jewelry store earlier this week with a diamond bracelet worth almost $38,000. But, a Jonesboro police report says the two didn’t pay for the bracelet. According to the incident report, officers were dispatched to the Parkwood Street location of Sissy’s Log Cabin on Tuesday...
Council approves resolution to purchase property on Meyers, St. Louis streets
At its regular meeting last night, the Batesville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of property on St. Louis Street and Meyers Street that it says will be crucial to the expansion and beautification of Riverside Park. According to the resolution, the purchase includes the properties located at...
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
