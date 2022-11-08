ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
CNET

Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
gcaptain.com

Diesel Tankers Are About to Get Biggest Demand Surge Since 1993

Oil tankers hauling fuels like gasoline and diesel are poised for their biggest demand surge in three decades next year, with disruption to Russian oil flows boosting the distances vessels will have to sail. A closely-watched shipping industry gauge known as ton miles — effectively the volume of cargo transported...
NASDAQ

Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
Axios

John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance

The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
France 24

Leaders call on COP27 to recognise Africa's climate needs

Tuesday was Africa day at the COP27 talks in Egypt, with the future of the continent under the microscope. In this special edition, we report from Sharm el-Sheikh on the fate of more than 1.2 billion people disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change.
Phys.org

Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis

Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
WFAE

Here's what happened on Day 5 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks

The war in Ukraine is driving a new push for fossil fuels, putting climate goals at risk. With the war in Ukraine disrupting natural supplies to Europe, many countries have been scrambling to replace gas exports coming from Russia, often from nations much farther away. Those gas supplies are super-cooled into a liquid that can be loaded onto tanker ships. The tankers dock in the importing countries at huge facilities that turn their cargo into gas again to send through pipelines.

