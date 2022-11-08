Read full article on original website
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
Cop27: ‘It’s humiliating’ – Indigenous voices say they are being ignored at climate summit – as it happened
A Kulkalgal activist from the Torres Strait Islands has said Indigenous people are ‘fighting for their homes’ as conference discussions focus on climate finance
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
NASDAQ
German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
gcaptain.com
Diesel Tankers Are About to Get Biggest Demand Surge Since 1993
Oil tankers hauling fuels like gasoline and diesel are poised for their biggest demand surge in three decades next year, with disruption to Russian oil flows boosting the distances vessels will have to sail. A closely-watched shipping industry gauge known as ton miles — effectively the volume of cargo transported...
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls out U.S., China for climate failures at COP27
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on rich nations to commit to a new deal that would help the world's poorest countries battle the effects of climate change.
NASDAQ
Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action...
John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance
The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
The Verge
Auto sales ‘overshoot’ will make it impossible to prevent the worst effects of climate change
Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and other major automakers are on track to sell 400 million more diesel and petrol vehicles than is feasible to stave off the worst effects of climate change, Greenpeace Germany concludes in a new report. Transportation currently makes up a quarter of fuel-related greenhouse gas emissions globally,...
France 24
Leaders call on COP27 to recognise Africa's climate needs
Tuesday was Africa day at the COP27 talks in Egypt, with the future of the continent under the microscope. In this special edition, we report from Sharm el-Sheikh on the fate of more than 1.2 billion people disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change.
CNBC
‘A twisted joke’: UN’s flagship climate summit sees sharp jump in fossil fuel industry delegates
The sharp jump in attendees associated with some of the world's biggest polluting oil and gas giants at the U.N.'s flagship climate conference is thought to reflect the rise in the influence of the fossil fuel industry to shape the debate. Campaigners described the findings as a "twisted joke." The...
Phys.org
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Here's what happened on Day 5 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
The war in Ukraine is driving a new push for fossil fuels, putting climate goals at risk. With the war in Ukraine disrupting natural supplies to Europe, many countries have been scrambling to replace gas exports coming from Russia, often from nations much farther away. Those gas supplies are super-cooled into a liquid that can be loaded onto tanker ships. The tankers dock in the importing countries at huge facilities that turn their cargo into gas again to send through pipelines.
CNBC
Europe shows a united front against Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, says it threatens industry
The EU has listed at least nine points in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that could be in breach of international trade rules. South Korean officials have also raised similar concerns to Europe. A taskforce between European and American officials, which had its first meeting on this subject last week,...
