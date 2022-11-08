Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Magic 106.5
No. 25 Red Raiders roll past Texas Southern
Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson scored 13 points each and De'Vion Harmon added 12 as No. 25 Texas Tech rolled to a 78-54 win over Texas Southern to extend a 23-game home winning streak on Thursday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (2-0) had 11 players score for...
Magic 106.5
Grace Foster Claims D2CCA Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team Accolades
The MIAA, hosts of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic, announced their All-Tournament selections and Grace Foster was Lubbock Christian University's representative on All-Tournament Team. Foster, a sophomore from Childress, Texas, led all players at the tournament, conducted in Kansas City, Mo. at Municipal Auditorium, with 26.0 points per game. Her marquee...
Magic 106.5
Chaps 24th in D2SIDA Preseason Poll
The Lubbock Christian men's basketball team just slides into the D2SIDA National Preseason rankings, slotting at 24th in the first national poll of the season. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives (two per conference) that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters - 2 from each region.
kalb.com
A cat that is built tough: Leesville’s Xavier Ford has 28TDs & over 2,000 yards
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville’s Xavier Ford has found the end zone 28 times this season, and he is just one of three players to have over 2,000 rushing yards in a single season for the Wampus Cats. One of the three players is his cousin and former LSU running back Michael Ford who had 2,953 yards.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic sign with Northwestern State
Brooks Leonard and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic High School's 2023 class signed Nov. 9 to play baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The twins have been star student-athletes in both baseball and football at the Donaldsonville school during their high school careers. Ascension Catholic baseball coach Gee Cassard...
cenlanow.com
Christus Trinity Clinic welcomes new Endocrinologist
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ)– Patients suffering from issues such as diabetes and thyroid conditions have new options in advanced treatment available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. An endocrinologist has joined the team bringing a level of expertise and compassionate care to patients in Central Louisiana. “It’s so important to sit down...
kalb.com
Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Texas woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that happened on November 8 around 11:50 a.m. on Hwy 112 at Hwy 113. LSP said that Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet...
kalb.com
Live from the polls at Alexandria Senior High
Alex Orenczuk is at the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office to discuss early voting numbers. Jojuana Phillips has more on the challenges the Manna House is facing in Part II of our Serving Cenla series. Live from the Nachman Elementary School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dylan Domangue is...
kalb.com
Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes
Brooke Buford recaps the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election. The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball...
Lake Charles American Press
Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral
Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 election: Vernon Parish
YES: 363 (39%) NO: 558 (61%) Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy an eleven and eighty-nine hundredths (11.89) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $245,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?
kalb.com
VPSO looking for missing Leesville man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man. Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being. If you have any...
KTBS
Brother of high-ranking La. state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. - A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday...
kalb.com
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
kalb.com
Continuing Coverage: Man shot & killed by RPSO deputy in Alexandria
Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
klax-tv.com
Mayor Jeff Hall Passes the Torch to Mayor Elect Jacques Roy
Current Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall lost the election to Jacque Roy with only 22% of the votes. He tells KLAX reporter Keisha Swafford how he plans to move forward. Incumbent Mayor of Alexandria Jeff Hall says, “We congratulate the Mayor Elect and his staff. We will be positive with the transitioning because that’s the way the citizens benefit by a friendly and a warm transition.”
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
kalb.com
Alexandria Mayor-Elect Jacques Roy unveils 100-day plan for addressing concerns in the city
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy will once again lead the city as the newly elected mayor of Alexandria. Roy avoided a runoff during the Primary Election by receiving 51 percent of the votes and defeating the incumbent Mayor Jeff Hall. Roy will take the mayoral seat for his fourth term. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018.
Comments / 0