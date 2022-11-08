Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Puts On A Leggy Display In A Navy Romper On Jimmy Kimmel—We're Speechless!
Julia Roberts has nailed yet another chic fall ensemble while promoting her latest film, Ticket to Paradise— and just stunned fans in a sultry romper while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Oscar winner, 54, rocked a navy blue, blazer-esque romper that showed off her toned legs and timeless, effortlessly cool style. The Pretty Woman icon’s long-sleeved, knee-length piece was from the Thom Browne x Adidas x Gucci collaboration, and featured exposed pockets, a striped design at the end of her sleeves, and gold buttons.
Mindy Kaling Nailed the Sheer-Dress Trend With an Autumnal Twist
The sheer dress trend is quickly shaping up to be one of the defining looks of the 2020s. And Mindy Kaling just put her own autumnal spin on it. Glammed up for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her HBO Max show The Sex Lives of College Girls, the Never Have I Ever creator wore her lightly ombréd hair straight and sleek. She kept her makeup naturalish and wore simple silver jewelry to match her gray Tom Ford heels. It's the dress, by Oscar de la Renta, that really shines. And literally shines.
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Sarah Jessica Parker Masters Power Prints in Plaid, Stripes & Swirls with Cutout Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a colorful ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring a purple, beige and orange plaid double-breasted coat. The outerwear was layered atop a multicolored striped midi dress, featuring a diagonal print in hues of yellow, red, orange, purple and gray. Finishing her ensemble was a dark brown Pierre Cardin crossbody bag covered in a beige swirl print, as well as a beige fedora, dark...
Julianne Hough Shines On The Streets Of Rome In A Low-Cut Floral Slip Dress—We're Taking Style Notes!
Summer fashion isn’t over for Julianne Hough! The Dancing with the Stars icon, 34, stunned her 5.1 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous photo round-up from her Italian vacation last week. In the pics, Hough showed off the meals she enjoyed in Rome as well as images from sightseeing, and she also rocked a silky, boho slip dress that fans can’t get enough of.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party
Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
Regina Hall Wears Chocolate-Brown Jason Wu Dress With Hidden Heels at CFDA Awards 2022
Regina Hall made an elegant arrival tonight in New York at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The “Think Like a Man” star wore a chocolate-brown dress designed by Jason Wu, who accompanied her on the red carpet. The dress featured a long, flowing shawl-like upper layer that ruffled out to an elegant cape. Hall’s look was paired with minimalist jewelry, including a few rings and a long strand of earrings. The final touch of the outfit was a hard-framed, rectangular Tyler Ellis clutch. While Hall’s shoes weren’t visible with this particular look, Hall is known for her love of feminine footwear, including strappy sandals...
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Jessica Chastain Brings Romantic Dressing to CMA Awards Red Carpet in Lace Gucci Gown With Michael Shannon in Oxfords
The 56th annual CMA Awards have kicked off at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight. Jessica Chastain was one of the many stars to attend the ceremony. The Academy Award-winning actress appeared on the red carpet alongside actor Michael Shannon. Chastain looked gorgeous and glamorous for the celebration. “The 355” star stepped out in a blue lace gown by Gucci. The eye-catching piece featured thin straps with a lace bust line and was decorated with crystal embellishments. To amp up the glam factor, Chastain parted her hair in the middle and styled it in sensual beach waves. She also added a...
Gigi Hadid Channeled ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow in Her Velvet Tux
The velvet suit belongs to one woman: Gwyneth Paltrow. In 1996 the actor attended the VMAs wearing a now iconic red suit designed by Tom Ford for Gucci, and she attended the house’s Love Parade fashion show in LA last year in a remake of the ensemble, made by Alessandro Michele to mark Gucci’s centenary.
Jason Mamoa Goes Wild in Leopard Loafers & Purple Pajamas at ‘Slumberland’ Premiere
Jason Mamoa was ready for bed on his latest red carpet appearance. The actor wore pajamas to attend the world premiere of his new film, “Slumberland” at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles last night. Momoa posed in a bright satin purple pajama set featuring white lining with matching round buttons. He added a few silver rings and pearl necklaces and pearl bracelets to complete his look. As for footwear, Mamoa kept it comfortable with leopard print slipper-like loafers featuring a subdued black sole. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes....
Mom Bloggers Are All Picking Up These $148 Jogger Jeans—Here Are 10 Similar Styles You'll Love
During the pandemic, women have met: the tie-dye joggers. The best black leggings. And yes, $17 Costco leggings. Now it's time to meet your new magical pant: denim joggers. Ta da!. There's a lot of buzz going around in the mom blogging world about jogger jean bottoms in general. All...
