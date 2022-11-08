Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU and UM have key games this month
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and Michigan both home tomorrow - don’t screw up guys, you’re both predicted to win handily. Michigan State hasn’t been home in four weeks and will be favored against Rutgers and Indiana again at home next week. A three-game winning streak...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
MLive.com
Jackson-area football picks for the regional finals
JACKSON -- We are down to two. Just a couple of Jackson-area teams are left standing in the MHSAA playoffs as Lumen Christi and Napoleon are both still going strong in Division 7.
WILX-TV
Michigan golfers enjoy one last round before the winter weather hits
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - People are enjoying the last few days of nice weather in Mid-Michigan. Thursday was a record-breaking day in Lansing, it reached a high of 75 degrees. And with pleasant weather comes the extension of summer sports. At Eldorado Golf course in Mason, golfers enjoyed one last round before the winter weather hits.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska
What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
WILX-TV
Sexton High School select new mascot and name, Sexton Scorpions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School Board of Education unanimously approved changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions on Thursday night. After months of student, staff, alumni, and community input, the students presented their top picks for names, one was the top student pick that replaced Big Reds as the school’s mascot.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Keon Coleman’s confidence is leading to expected success
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
WILX-TV
Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Record warmth and remembering a legendary wreck
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki explains the record warmth we’re seeing and how long it will last. We talk about a blizzard to the west, remember a legendary shipwreck, and some pricey art is up for grabs. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Ashton Porter, 4-star DL out of Texas, includes B1G program in top 5 list
Ashton Porter, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Texas, included Michigan State in his top-5, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. He also said that he will make his decision on Jan. 3rd. He also included Texas, Oregon, TCU and Mississippi State on his list. Hailing from Cypress, Texas, Porter...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
$17 million performing arts center coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of lansing is getting a $5 million Michigan Strategic Fund performance-based grant to build the Ovation Performing Arts Center. The planned $17.5 million, two-story, 49,000-square-foot facility will be built on nearly an acre of vacant property at 500 and 520 South Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing. The center has […]
WILX-TV
Now Desk: From record-breaking warmth to snow, and discovering a legendary queen’s tomb
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says we’re going from record-breaking warmth to snowflakes in the forecast. We talk about a wild proposal in Texas, space wreckage found at the bottom of the ocean, and how some say the tomb of a legendary queen may be found. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Armed Forces Classic Carrier Edition - From the Flight Deck Special
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 went live from San Diego Thursday at 7 p.m. From the Flight Deck is a preview of Friday’s basketball game between MSU and Gonzaga on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in honor of Veterans’ Day. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter...
WILX-TV
Veterans Day celebrations across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. It is a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Across Mid-Michigan, there will be multiple celebrations honoring those who served. In Jackson County, the Veterans Council will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
wkar.org
Incumbents fare well in two Mid-Michigan school board races
Incumbents fared well in two high-profile mid-Michigan school board races on Tuesday. In Lansing, Caitlin Cavanagh won re-election to the board. So did Missy Lilje, who will serve out a partial term. Cavanagh is an associate professor in the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice whose work includes adolescent...
